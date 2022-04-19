All section
Caste discrimination
Humanity! This Ranchi Businessman Runs Roti Bank To Feed 200 People Daily For Free

Image Credit: Facebook/Roti Bank Ranchi

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Humanity! This Ranchi Businessman Runs 'Roti Bank' To Feed 200 People Daily For Free

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Jharkhand,  19 April 2022 6:21 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Vijay Pathak stated that he never takes money for the campaign and believes that it will not fit the intent as the money obtained from others could be misapplied.

A businessman is running a food bank and is fulfilling the hunger of poor people coming to the government-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Jharkhand's Ranchi. Vijay Pathak has been providing free homemade food to approximately 200 individuals every day over the past 2.5 years.

While Pathak bears the entire cost, sometimes he receives food grains from others as charity.

The 42-year-old's initiative, Roti Bank Ranchi, kicked off on a small scale where Pathak and his wife made homemade food for 15-20 people sleeping on the pavement. According to the businessman, the thought came to his mind after his father got admitted for around a month to RIMS.

'I Will Provide Free Food': Pathak

"My father was admitted to RIMS 16 years back. I saw many people sleeping on empty stomach as they did not have money to buy food. It was then I took a pledge that whenever I become capable, I will provide free food," he was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express. On the back of this, Roti Bank Ranchi was officially launched on March 1, 2020, just before the start of the global pandemic.

The 42-year-old also stated that he never takes money for the campaign and believes that it will not fit the intent as the money obtained from others could be misapplied. In his attempt to maintain total transparency, he puts the distribution of food plates live on the Facebook page of Roti Bank Ranchi every day.

Speaking on the topic of how sometimes people donate food grains, Pathak revealed that each food plate costs approximately Rs 20, the cost of which is borne entirely by him. Roti Bank Ranchi also collects prepared food from marriage parties and other ceremonial gatherings and distributes it to the poor.

Madhukar Shyam, who helps provide food grains to Roti Bank Ranchi, says Pathak has done a great job. "We try to help him in this campaign as much as we can," he says. Parvati Devi, who came from Palamu for her husband's treatment, was all happy with the free food. "Since I cannot afford the food at nearby hotels, Roti Bank Ranchi has been feeding me for the last two days."

Also Read: Vishwa Deenadayalan, 18-Yr-Old Tamil Nadu TT Star, Dies In Accident

