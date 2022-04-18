Vishwa Deenadayalan, 18-Yr-Old Tamil Nadu TT Star, Dies In Accident

The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), in an official release on April 17, confirmed that Vishwa Deenadayalan, an 18-year-old table tennis star from Tamil Nadu, died in a road accident while he was on his way to Shillong from Guwahati via taxi. Vishwa was travelling with his three other teammates to Shillong for the 83rd Senior National and Inter-State Table Tennis Championships, scheduled to start from Monday onwards. Kishore Kumar, Abinash Prasannaji Srinivasan and Ramesh Santosh Kumar, the three others travelling with Vishwa, sustained numerous severe injuries; however, the doctors have been currently stable attending to them.

TTFI, in an official statement, said: "A 12-wheel trailer, coming from the opposite direction, ploughed through the road divider and hit the taxi at Shangbangla, just after the Umliy check post, and plunged into the gorge."

Furthermore, the taxi driver died on the spot, while Vishwa was later declared dead by the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences. Right after the incident, the 18-year-old TT star and his three teammates were instantly rushed to a nearby hospital by the organisers with assistance from the Meghalaya government.

Vishwa Deenadayalan: A Rising Star Of TN TT Scene

Vishwa, who was widely seen as someone with high people, held numerous international medals and national ranking titles to his name and was set to represent the country at the WTT Youth Contender at Linz, Austria, late this month. The late TT star was a product of the Krishnaswamy TT Club in Anna Nagar and received training from Jai Prabhu Ram and Ramnath Prasad, reported NDTV.

Reacting to the incident, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma took to Twitter to mourn the death of Vishwa Deenadayalan.

"Saddened to learn that Tamil Nadu paddler, Deenadayalan Vishwa passed away after an accident in Ri Bhoi District while on his way to Shillong to participate in the 83rd Senior National Table Tennis Championship in our State," he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Dushyant Chautala, Deputy CM of Haryana, also condoled the Vishwa's death and announced a Rs 5 lakh compensation for his family. The young paddler's rise to fame was very steady.

Vishwa's transition from Cadet to Sub-Junior to Junior section was eye-catching for any aspiring teenager looking to make it big. He went on to add the Cadet and Sub-Junior National titles to his trophy cabinet.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin also shared a heartfelt social media post condoling the death of the young table tennis star. Stalin stated that Vishwa was a legend in the making, and it dearly pains him that he left too soon.

Shocked beyond words to hear about the heartbreaking & untimely demise of our young, promising Table Tennis player Vishwa Deenadayalan. He was a legend-in-making and it pains me that he left us too soon.



