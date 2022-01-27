'Rafale Rani' Shivangi Singh: All You Need To Know About India's 1st Woman Rafale Fighter

The 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday, January 26, witnessed its grandest-ever flypast, with 75 aircrafts being part of the celebrations. The occasion was extra special, as the Indian Air Force displayed its tableau during the parade, with India's first woman Rafale fighter jet pilot Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh.

She became the second female fighter jet pilot to be part of the IAF tableau after Flight Lieutenant Bhawna Kanth, the country's first combat pilot, who was part of the 2021 parade.

Country's first woman Rafale fighter jet pilot Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh is a part of the Indian Air Force tableau as the @IAF_MCC band and marching contingent marches down the Rajpath#RepublicDay #RepublicDayIndia pic.twitter.com/n35YZ0xp4F — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 26, 2022

Service To Nation Since 2017



A native of the Pulwariya area in Varanasi, Singh was inducted into the force in 2017 and was the first woman from her hometown to become a fighter pilot. After completing schooling, Singh enrolled in Banaras Hindu University and joined the 7 UP Air Squadron NCC.

She was later selected through the standard aptitude test and went on to train at the Air Force Academy in July 2016. The fighter pilot was commissioned in the IAF's second batch of women fighter pilots.

Reportedly, Singh received her first training under the mentorship of Wing Commander Varthaman, a Vir Chakra awardee.

Flown Difficult Fighter Aircrafts

Before Rafale, Singh had been flying MiG-21 Bison aircraft since her commissioning, one of the oldest fighter jets and challenging its high take-off and landing speeds.

She completed the conversion training, a mandatory course for pilots switching from flying one aircraft to another. In 2020, Singh became the first woman fighter pilot to fly Rafale, Vogue reported.

The fighter pilot is also a part of the IAF's 17 Squadron, the Golden Arrows, Ambala. The 27-year-old was loaded with praises and blessings on all social media platforms.

Yesssss! You Show them Shivangi! You're our RafaleRani 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 https://t.co/gwJA7YuLC1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 26, 2022





Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh, first woman pilot of IAF's Rafale squadron. At Republic Day parade today. More women shall follow her footsteps to get into combat roles. She is as inspiring as the word itself. 💕#Republicday2022 #DaughtersOfIndia pic.twitter.com/wzcfCqtuSd — Kavi🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@kavita_tewari) January 26, 2022





Indian Air Force R-Day Parade



This year's IAF theme was - 'Indian Air Force, transforming for the future'. After the march past in 12 rows and eight columns, the tableau came on Rajpath showing scaled-down models of Rafale fighter jet, indigenous light combat helicopter (LCH) and 3D surveillance radar Aslesha MK-1.

The tableau also featured a scaled-down model of MiG-21 aircraft that played a significant role in the 1971 war.

