All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Rights Body Sends Notice To Arunachal, Centre Over Racial Profiling Of Tribals

Credits: Wikipedia, Wikimedia 

Adivasi Rights
The Logical Indian Crew

Rights Body Sends Notice To Arunachal, Centre Over Racial Profiling Of Tribals

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Arunachal Pradesh,  26 Jan 2022 11:54 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) acted upon the complaint filed by the Chakma Development Foundation of India (CDFI), alleging racial discrimination against 65,000 tribals belonging to Chakmas and Hajong tribes.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sent notices to the Union Home Ministry and the Arunachal Pradesh government on racial profiling of the Buddhist Chakmas and Hindu Hajong tribes, and the issue of their relocation from the state.

The governments have been asked to ensure the protection of the two communities and submit a report within six weeks of sending the notices.

Racial Discrimination Against 65,000 Tribals

The commission acted upon the complaint filed by the Chakma Development Foundation of India (CDFI), alleging discrimination against 65,000 tribals, of which, 60,500 are citizens by birth and cast votes, NDTV reported. Apart from them, about 4,000 people are still waiting for the acceptance of their citizenship applications.

Following this, NHRC's Deputy Registrar, KK Shrivastava, on Monday, January 24, wrote a letter to the Union Home Secretary and Chief Secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh government.

The Dispute Of Decades

The Chakmas and Hajongs are ethnic people who lived in the Chittagong Hill Tracts. The former are predominantly Buddhists, while the latter are Hindus and reside in most parts of northeast India, after migrating from Bangladesh in 1964-69.

Supreme Court Rules Citizenship

In October 1995, the rights body had approached the Supreme Court, seeking protection of the rights and liberties of the two communities. A year later, on January 9, 1996, the apex court ruled Chakma and Hajong people as citizens of India and directed the government to process their citizenship applications.

However, despite the top court's order, no application approvals were to be seen. The Committee for Citizenship Rights of the Chakma of Arunachal Pradesh had filed a petition seeking the implementation of the 1996 judgement.

In 2015, the Supreme Court again directed the Centre to grant citizenship to the tribes, but the situation remains the same.

Relocating Tribals

In August 2021, Chief Minister Pema Khandu had announced the relocation of the tribals outside the state. His statement was advocated by Law and Justice Minister Kiran Rijiju. The minister had warned the Chakma and Hajong people that they would not be allowed to subsist or live in Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read: UP Police Barge In Lodge, Track Students Protesting Against Railways Recruitment; Cops Allege Ruckus

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Chakma Development Foundation of India (CDFI) 
chakma 
hajong 
tribals community 
bangladesh 
arunachal pradesh 
citizenship 
Racial Profiling Of Chakma 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X