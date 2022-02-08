J Radhakrishnan, Tamil Nadu's health secretary, won hearts with his kind gesture towards a 2004 tsunami survivor. Recently, he solemnised a wedding of a 22-year-old girl named Sowmya, who he had fostered after the natural calamity that wreaked havoc in the Indian Ocean.

The state's health secretary was present to bless the couple at the ceremony. According to India Today, J Radhakrishnan played an integral role in the mass rescue mission after the Tsunami hit the Tamil Nadu coast, killing over a thousand people.



Spearheaded A Mass Rescue Programme

The New Indian Express reported that Sowmya lived with her parents in the Nagapattinam district, which was one of the worst affected areas. Her parents lost their lives in the Tsunami while she was found in the debris in the district's Velankanni town.

At that time, J Radhakrishnan was posted as the district collector who spearheaded the rehabilitation programme. The state authorities opened a home where orphaned children were given refuge under his guardianship.



"Whenever Radhakrishnan sir visited Nagapattinam, he stopped at the children's home to meet all the inmates," a 57-year-old teacher and the home's superintendent-in-charge, M Girija, told the news publication.

'Nagapattinam's Daughter'

Like other children, Sowmya eventually moved out of the home to pursue higher studies. She took up Economics at the town's ADM College of Women and was supported by a child welfare committee member named Malarvizhi as well as a social worker, Suriyakala, who has passed away.

Sowmya has married a technician named K Subash. Recalling all the happy memories, Radhakrishnan blessed the young couple by presiding over the wedding and presenting a 'mangalsutra.' "Sowmya is not only our daughter but also Nagapattinam's daughter. I am thrilled and emotional to see her getting married. They might call me father but the whole town adopted them and have been a part of our lives," adds the health secretary



Also Read: Nari Shakti! Government Announces Permanent Induction Of Women Fighter Pilots In Armed Forces