Punjab Police's Helpline To Prevent Domestic Violence Cases Yields Positive Results

The efforts of the Punjab Police to curb domestic violence cases in the state are bearing results. Jasbir and Mankirat, under the Punjab Police Mahila Mittars' (PPMM) initiative, helped resolve the case of a woman who had called on the #181 helpline to report how her husband indulged in domestic violence.

The PPMM members team counselled her husband and explained to him how domestic violence at home adversely affects children's mental health. In the follow-up call, the Punjab Police's official handle tweeted that the husband showed positive results. The complainant expressed her satisfaction and mentioned that PPMM had appropriately intervened.

What Is The Initiative?

The Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Punjab had published in March this year, Punjab Police launched a SAANJH Shakti Initiative. Under this initiative, women, children and senior citizens could dial 181 and report any crime or domestic violence case completely.

The Chief Minister had launched helpdesks in all 382 police stations across the state. The Chief Minister had also mentioned that such initiatives would help the vulnerable groups to share their grievances and concerns with ease in a conducive environment. The Punjab Police Mahila Mittars are women police 'friends' would be posted in the centres to assists the complainants by recording their statements, taking action and preparing reports on the action taken and the results yielded.

Officers Trained In Soft Skills

The Police Officials stationed at the Centres call up the offenders to warn them of legal actions. Further, the officials follow up with the complainant to take feedback if the abuse has stopped, and if not, legal action is started against the offenders.

Predominantly, women Police officers who are trained in soft skills attend the calls. Several times, the callers have given tip-offs for drug peddlers on the helpline.

