All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
HeroCaste discrimination
BMC Takes Preventive Measures For Upcoming For Ganesha Festival In Mumbai

Image Credit: The Indian Express

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

BMC Takes Preventive Measures For Upcoming For Ganesha Festival In Mumbai

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Maharashtra,  24 Aug 2021 3:23 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has set up collection points to avoid crowding during idol immersion on the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

Mumbai hosts the most elaborate Ganesh Chaturthi processions every year. However, due to COVID-19, the celebrations would be plagued by safety protocols for the second time in a row. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has ordered all the pandal organisers to deposit their idols at collection points to avoid over-crowding during the immersion ceremony. The Municipal Corporation would collect the idols and immerse them in ponds or the seas.

In 2020, the BMC had banned public processions to prevent the spread of the virus and had allowed only ten members in each pandal to be present at a particular time. The Indian Express reported a BMC official saying, "We will set up collection points for idols in each of the twenty-four wards in the city. The organisers can deposit their idols here and also head to Chowpatty collection points." He further mentioned that in any case, no processions would be allowed.

No Over-Crowding At Pandals

Along with online darshan facilities, the Mandal organisers have also asked BMC for permission to allow citizens to come to the pandals. The BMC official responded that only online darshan facilities had been allowed so far. Still, nonetheless, a meeting is scheduled with the Mumbai Police and the organisers to discuss the topic.

Last year, the Mandal had to hand over the Ganesha idols to the civic body for immersion. The BMC has asked the organisers to ensure no crowding at the Ganpati sites under any circumstances.

Request To Allow 20 Members

The city hosts over 10,000 Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav mandals. The Corporation will also arrange for disaster management training for all the Mandal members. To ensure all the necessary protocols are in place, the civic body has been tasked to undertake periodic checks and prevent over-crowding. The President of Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti Naresh Dahibaokar said that mandals carried out immersions in artificial water bodies last year, and some had only symbolic celebrations.

He further mentioned that since several members are vaccinated this year, there are demands of allowing immersions only in water bodies. They have also asked the civic body to allow 20 fully vaccinated members for immersions in the sea.

Also Read: APO Aspirants Demand Postponement Of Mains Exam Due To Floods In Bihar

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
BMC 
Mumbai 
COVID-19 
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Policies Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy
Contact Us Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X