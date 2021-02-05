Pune Man Invents Machine For Safe Disposal, Recycling Of Sanitary Napkins

A 25-year-old engineering graduate from Pune has developed a machine for safe disposal of sanitary napkins.

Ajinkya Dahiya, who recently completed his college, has set up his startup to produce the machine named as Padcare.



Dahiya came up with the concept in 2018. The Padcare Lab machine segregates plastic and cellulose waste from used sanitary napkins after which the pads can recycled.

At present, the startup is now catering to several organisations in the city.



Dahiya shared that specially developed dustbins, called "Sanibins", are adjusted in toilets and are can store used sanitary napkins for 30 to 45 days. The company makes sure that the bins are disinfected and it does not create any smell.

"The sanitary pads are collected from these dustbins on a bi-monthly or monthly basis and then put in Padcare machines which not only segregate its material in an eco-friendly manner but also makes it ready for recycling," Dahiya shared.

As per the latest data accessed by Dahiya and his team members, about 12 billion used sanitary napkins are generated in India every year. Out of the total pads generated, 98 per cent of it is disposed of either in landfills or water-bodies. This contributes to water or land pollution and adversely affects the environment, as reported by ANI.

Apart from developing the machine, the team has also designed several decorative products that can be used in homes by using the recycled material from used sanitary pads.

The team of youngsters at Padcare aim to maximise their reach so that there could be a safe and environment-friendly way of disposing of sanitary napkins.

