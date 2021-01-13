Hyderabad School Kids Create Organic Substitute For Gypsum Chalks, Use Rice Flour, Natural Ingredients

Two government school students in Hyderabad's Adilabad have come up with an organic replacement for the regular gypsum chalks used to write on blackboards in schools.

Telangana State Model School (TSMS) in Bangari Guda, Adilabad named P Harshit Verma and K Rudra observed the harmful effects that regular gypsum chalks have on the staff and students in their school.



As the teachers used the regular chalks write on boards, the dust generated caused discomfort to them. Using gypsum chalks on a regular basis can be harmful to the lungs and causes eye irritation as well.

Telangana: School children in Hyderabad make organic chalk sticks



"Regular chalk sticks made from gypsum are harmful to our eyes & lungs. So we decided to use materials like rice flour, neem oil & lemon oil. These don't harm our bodies," says a student. pic.twitter.com/YcVIeHR02m — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2021

To combat the side effects of the regular chalks, the duo decided to make an organic substitute. For making the chalks, they used natural ingredients such as rice flour, natural clay, and other essential oils.

Apart from these natural ingredients, they also mixed neem oil, lemon oil, camphor, and many other naturally extracted substances. Harshit said that they have added natural fragrances like rose water, extracts of jasmine and sandal, and others to the chalks to make it aromatic, reported ANI.

Rudra pointed out that it is important for educational institutes across the country to use organic substitutes instead of gypsum chalks as it adversely affects the health of teachers and other staff members.

