Attending Distress Calls! Meet Prince Mehra, Who Started First-Of-Its-Kind Bird Ambulance In Chandigarh

An American naturalist, Roger Tory Peterson, once noted, "Birds are indicators of the environment. If they are in trouble, we know we'll soon be in trouble." With continuous urbanisation and development taking over the habitat, people often forget about the creatures that coexist with us in the environment. There are countable few people who have addressed the idea of being environmentally responsible and have protected this space of coexistence. Among those few people is Prince Mehra, who started the first-of-its-kind bird ambulance around Chandigarh.

Ambulance On Two Wheels

During a visit to Ferozepur in 2011, Prince Mehra had come across the carcasses of two pigeons disposed of in a roadside dustbin. Unfortunately, the birds died of electrocution and were disposed of recklessly in the dustbin. Mehra, who was in his early 40s at the time, took out both carcasses and buried them in a nearby pit. The incident, however, had left him mortified, and he decided to do something for the birds in distress. It also made him ponder the environmental concerns that may arise from the reckless disposal of dead birds. They could become a potential cause for the spread of diseases, and he stated, "It can endanger both human and animal health."

Upon his return to Chandigarh, Mehra modified his bicycle and started an ambulance service dedicated to birds in distress. For over eleven years, he has been looking after injured birds and giving a dignified burial to the carcasses on the roadsides. His services earned him the title of the 'Birdman,' and soon enough, people contacted him whenever they found a bird in distress around their locality.

The 52-year-old pedals around the city with the cycle that is now equipped with all necessary medical aid. Whenever he locates a bird in a distressing situation, he either tends to it on the spot or takes it along home. If the bird is found with severe injuries, he takes the bird to the animal husbandry hospital where he works. In sad cases where the birds don't survive, he digs pits on the roadside and buries the carcasses.

Taking The Cause To People

Since 2011, Mehra has treated 1,150 birds and given a dignified burial to about 1,254 birds. He received recognition and widespread acclaim in the form of state-level awards from the Chandigarh administration. Extending support to his efforts, a nationalised bank also gave him an e-bike, which he now uses to provide the ambulance service.

According to a report by the New Indian Express, Mehra was earlier associated with a non-governmental organisation (NGO) and had been working for environmental protection causes since the 90s. Over there, he used to promote cycling and pedalled around with slogans that appealed to people to save the environment. Doing something for the environment gave him immense satisfaction, and his family constantly supported his endeavours. They also often accompanied him to attend to injured birds.

Throughout his journey, Mehra has often asked the people he meets to ensure that the birds and animals are protected. They are an important part of the ecosystem, and it is upon us to take care of them, conveys the bird-ambulance owner.

