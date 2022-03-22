Noida Teen Runs 10 Kilometers After Work Every Night, Aspires To Join The Indian Army

Filmmaker Vinod Kapri released a video of his run on Twitter on Sunday evening, and it has already received over 4 million views. On social media, a video of a 19-year-old teenager sprinting down a Noida street at midnight was released by the prominent filmmaker Vinod Kapri.

What's so great about a boy running down an empty Noida street, in case you're wondering? His story, on the other hand, is encouraging and demands everyone's attention. While we moan about the smallest inconvenience in our life, Uttarakhand native Pradeep Mehra is juggling work, home, and his ambition to join the army.

Vinod Kapri Offered Him Ride



Pradeep drew the attention of filmmaker Vinod Kapri as he drove past the boy running on the pavement. Despite being drenched in sweat, Kapri offered him a ride to his destination, which he respectfully declined. This piqued the filmmaker's interest, and he was eager to learn more about this young man. As a result, he continued to talk while driving. The teen also disclosed why he was running 10 kilometers at midnight.

Pradeep explained that he was on his way home from work at McDonald's Sector 16 after his shift. Despite Vinod Kapri's repeated offers to drive him home, he declined, claiming that he preferred to run home because he doesn't have time to do it during the day. "To join the army," Pradeep responded when asked why he was sprinting all the way.

During their talk, the Uttarakhand boy also told the filmmaker that he doesn't have time to workout in the mornings because he needs to get up at 8 a.m. every day to prepare food before going to work. Mehra runs a 10-kilometer stretch every day from his workplace in Sector 16 in Noida to his home in Barola, where he lives with his younger brother. His mother is ill and is currently in the hospital.

Netizens Applaud Him

The internet is awestruck by this young man's grit and determination. They couldn't stop praising him and the director for bringing Pradeep's tale to light. Some users wished him success as well. Take a look at the following comments:

The future of our country is in great hands. Blessing to this kid 🙏 — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) March 20, 2022





The boy here is not complaining about anyone or anything. He is not expecting sympathy or help. He knows what he has to do. He is just doing it with determination. His focus is not on the past, but it's on the present and the future.



Citizens like him make our country great!



🇮🇳 — Manivannan, P. (@Captain_Mani72) March 21, 2022





Running or even plain walking daily has innumerable health benefits. In today's world of sedentary lifestyle and consumption of processed food, this young man shows the way ahead for a more fit & healthier YOU. Lets hope we all get inspired by him. — Commissioner, Health, GoK (@Comm_dhfwka) March 20, 2022

Also read : Muslims Threatened Hindu Residents To Sell Their Flats In Bhavnagar, Gujarat? No, Viral Claim Is False