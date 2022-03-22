All section
Noida Teen Runs 10 Kilometers After Work Every Night, Aspires To Join The Indian Army

Image Credits: Vinod Kapri/ Twitter

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Noida Teen Runs 10 Kilometers After Work Every Night, Aspires To Join The Indian Army

Priya Pandey

Writer: Priya Pandey

Priya Pandey

Priya Pandey

Remote Intern

She recently completed M.com from symbiosis college of arts and commerce. She wants to create a difference with her ability and interest in media field.

See article by Priya Pandey

Delhi,  22 March 2022 8:06 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Priya Pandey

Priya Pandey

Priya Pandey

Remote Intern

She recently completed M.com from symbiosis college of arts and commerce. She wants to create a difference with her ability and interest in media field.

See article by Priya Pandey

The video features filmmaker, Vinod Kapri driving on the streets of Noida, wherein he came across a teenage boy named Pradeep Mehra who was sprinting on his way back home.

Filmmaker Vinod Kapri released a video of his run on Twitter on Sunday evening, and it has already received over 4 million views. On social media, a video of a 19-year-old teenager sprinting down a Noida street at midnight was released by the prominent filmmaker Vinod Kapri.

What's so great about a boy running down an empty Noida street, in case you're wondering? His story, on the other hand, is encouraging and demands everyone's attention. While we moan about the smallest inconvenience in our life, Uttarakhand native Pradeep Mehra is juggling work, home, and his ambition to join the army.

Vinod Kapri Offered Him Ride

Pradeep drew the attention of filmmaker Vinod Kapri as he drove past the boy running on the pavement. Despite being drenched in sweat, Kapri offered him a ride to his destination, which he respectfully declined. This piqued the filmmaker's interest, and he was eager to learn more about this young man. As a result, he continued to talk while driving. The teen also disclosed why he was running 10 kilometers at midnight.

Pradeep explained that he was on his way home from work at McDonald's Sector 16 after his shift. Despite Vinod Kapri's repeated offers to drive him home, he declined, claiming that he preferred to run home because he doesn't have time to do it during the day. "To join the army," Pradeep responded when asked why he was sprinting all the way.

During their talk, the Uttarakhand boy also told the filmmaker that he doesn't have time to workout in the mornings because he needs to get up at 8 a.m. every day to prepare food before going to work. Mehra runs a 10-kilometer stretch every day from his workplace in Sector 16 in Noida to his home in Barola, where he lives with his younger brother. His mother is ill and is currently in the hospital.

Netizens Applaud Him

The internet is awestruck by this young man's grit and determination. They couldn't stop praising him and the director for bringing Pradeep's tale to light. Some users wished him success as well. Take a look at the following comments:



Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priya Pandey
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Priya Pandey
Pradeep Mehra 
Noida 
Indian Army 

