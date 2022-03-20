Muslims Threatened Hindu Residents To Sell Their Flats In Bhavnagar, Gujarat? No, Viral Claim Is False

A claim of Muslims threatening Hindus in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, is doing rounds on social media these days. It is being claimed that a mob of 100 to 150 Muslims entered the Satvik Housing Complex in Bhavnagar, threatened the Hindu flat owners, and threatened them to either sell off their flats or face consequence.

This news was picked by Right Wing media outlet OpIndia. In their report, they quoted Desh Gujarat and wrote, "The Muslim mob threatened 15 flat owners of Satvik Housing complex that they knew everything about their profession and if they will sell their flats then they have to face severe consequences. Media outlets like Divya Bhaskar, Desh Gujarat, Hindu Post also reported this claim.

















OpIndia also tweeted the viral claim mentioning their report.

Reports suggest that a few days back, a 100-150 people strong Muslim mob had descended upon Satvik society in Bhavnagar and threatened residents of about 15 flats to sell and leave their flats or face dire consequenceshttps://t.co/jwn17zdO5c — OpIndia.com (@OpIndia_com) March 16, 2022

Nirwa Mehta, Editor at OpIndia, shared this claim and wrote a caption that reads, "'Sell or face consequences, we know what you do' - Hindus in Bhavnagar threatened by Muslim mob to leave, reports suggest. Now where have we heard it before?".



'Sell or face consequences, we know what you do' - Hindus in Bhavnagar threatened by Muslim mob to leave, reports suggest. Now where have we heard it before? https://t.co/FeX6s3sw8o — Nirwa Mehta (@nirwamehta) March 16, 2022

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Muslim entered the Satvik Housing Complex in Bhavnagar, Gujarat and threatened the Hindu flat owners to either sell off their flats or face the consequences.

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. We spoke to SP Bhavnagar, who refuted the viral claim.

In the article published by Desh Gujarat, no news stakeholders have been spoken to, and it neither has quotes from the residents of Satvik Housing Complex nor the police.



During the initial investigation, we found a tweet done by Bhavnagar Police in which they refuted the viral claim. The tweet's caption reads, "A daily newspaper has published article about 'Hindu Residents being threatened by mob of Muslims to sell their flats in Bhavnagar'. No such incident has taken place in city. Police has initiated a legal inquiry and notice has been issued."

A daily news paper has published article about 'Hindu Residents being threatened by mob of Muslims to sell their flats in Bhavnagar'. No such incident has taken place in city. Police has initiated a legal inquiry and notice has been issued.@sanghaviharsh @dgpgujarat @akumarips pic.twitter.com/1CtIPaKDNx — Bhavnagar Police (@SPBhavnagar) March 16, 2022

DGP also shared the tweet of Bhagnagar Police and called it a case of Fake news.

A case of fake news. https://t.co/DAq4hhaf0M — DGP Gujarat (@dgpgujarat) March 16, 2022

We found a tweet by Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who called the viral claim false. He wrote a caption: "Respected friends I have read about 'Hindu Residents being threatened by mob of Muslims to sell their flats in Bhavnagar'. No such incident has taken place in city. Police has initiated a legal inquiry and notice has been issued. Kindly don't viral fake news."



Respected friends I have read about 'Hindu Residents being threatened by mob of Muslims to sell their flats in Bhavnagar'. No such incident has taken place in city. Police has initiated a legal inquiry and notice has been issued.

Kindly don't viral fake news. https://t.co/Oeq1tS7Fe5 — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) March 16, 2022

The Logical Indian Fact Check team contacted Jaipal Singh Rathore, SP Bhavnagar. While talking to The Logical Indian, he said, "The claim of Muslim mob entering Satwik Housing Complex in Bhavnagar, Gujarat and threatening Hindu flat owners to sell their flats is completely false. No such incident took place. Our team also went to that society, but we did not get to see any such incident. Everything is fine there. We have also initiated a legal inquiry against those (media outlets) who shared this fake news and issued notice against them."

From our investigation and statement given by the SP Bhavnagar, it is evident that the viral claim of Muslim people threatening Hindu flat owners of Bhavnagar, Gujarat, to sell their flats is entirely false. No such incident occurred in the city, and Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Ramesh Sanghvi refuted the viral claim.

