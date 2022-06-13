Meet Poorna Malavath, 22-Yr-Old Who Created History By Scaling 7 Tallest Mountains In 7 Continents

Poorna Malavath, a Telengana-born mountaineer, completed the 'Seven Summits Challenge' on June 5, 2022, after she successfully scaled North America's highest peak, Mt Denali, which stands at 6,190 metres. She had left India on May 18 for the expedition to Mt Denali and reached the starting point Anchorage on May 19.

Born to agricultural workers in a remote village in the Nizamabad district, Poorna has now completed scaling in chronological order. From Mt Everest in Asia, Mt Kilimanjaro in Africa, Mt Elbrus in Europe, Mt Aconcagua in South America, Mt Carstensz Pyramid in Oceania, Mt Vinson in Antarctica and now Mt Denali in North America.

Huge Achievement

Poorna's coach Shekhar Babu confirmed the completion of her summit, saying that she spoke to them using a satellite phone and that he was "very happy" to climb that mountain, as reported by NDTV.

She credits the start of her mountaineering journey to the Chairman of the Ace Engineering academy, Dr RS Praveen Kumar. She explains that he was always supportive of her profession, and his guidance and training were crucial in her growth.

ACE Academy had sponsored her expedition to Mt Denali. It was carried out by a licensed Hyderabad-based company 'Transcend Adventures', which had helped Poorna scale all of the peaks under the Seven Summits.

Poorna thanked Dr Praveen Kumar, her sponsor Prof YV Gopala Krishna Murthy, and the Chairman of the Bhukya Shoban Babu Foundation in Hyderabad for supporting her, as reported by The New Indian Express.

Past Accolades

She had scaled the highest peak, Mt Everest, in 2014 at the young age of 13 years and 11 months, making her the youngest Indian and the youngest girl in the world to scale the summit.

Along with Mt Everest, Poorna had scaled Mt Kilimanjaro, Mt Elbrus, Mt Aconcagua, Mt Carstensz Pyramid, and Mt Vinson in Antarctica before scaling her recent Mt Denali. She has also climbed mountains in Ladakh and Darjeeling, as reported by The Print.

She, along with a peer who also scaled the Everest, Anand Kumar, and their coach Shekhar Babu, also had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014. Poorna was also listed on the Forbes India list of self-made women in 2020.

Poorna is currently pursuing a postgraduation degree at Osmania University after getting an undergraduate degree from Minnesota State University in the USA.

