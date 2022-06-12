All section
In Quest Of Dignified Life, This Former Maoist Commander Joins Police Force In Chhattisgarh

Image Credit- The New Indian Express, The Indian Express

Uplifting
Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

In Quest Of Dignified Life, This Former Maoist Commander Joins Police Force In Chhattisgarh

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Chhattisgarh,  12 Jun 2022 12:03 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary



Madkam Mudraj, a tribal from Chhattisgarh's south region dominated by Maoists, was formerly a Maoist Commander. He chose to quit the Communist Party of India (Maoist) and surrender due to the guilt of raising arms against his brotherhood.

In search of a life of dignity, Mudraj now earns well to support his family and can give his three kids a good education in an English Medium School. He says a peaceful life wouldn't be possible if they continued in the Maoist organisation.

Climbing The Ladder

Mudraj, right after his surrender, got a job in the police department of Chhattisgarh as a special police officer (SPO). With his dedication, he soon became a constable, promoted to an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), and further a sub-inspector (SI).

He continued to rise through the ranks and became an Inspector in the District Reserve Guard (DRG) unit in the Chhattisgarh Police. He is currently deployed in the conflicted district of Sukma, as reported by The New Indian Express.

He was also on security duty when Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel recently visited Konta, Sukma.

Guilt Has Changed To Dignity

Guilt-ridden, Mudraj had decided to quit the CPI (Maoist), even though he received threats for doing so. He now helps society by restoring peace in the area and supporting operations against the Maoist groups.

He was reported saying that he was misguided when he joined the Maoist organisation and that years of living with the ideology have made him full of remorse. He felt guilty for killing people of his brotherhood. He added, "I was distressed and many a time, couldn't sleep. Finally, I arrived at a decision to quit the organisation."

Now bearing arms, not to kill innocents or be violent, but to protect against the ones who he formerly supported, Mudraj is content with the decision that he and his wife, also a former Maoist leader, made for his family.

The people of Sukma were initially terrified of Mudraj due to his affiliation with the Maoists. But the tables have now turned, with the Maoists afraid of him after he surrendered, switching loyalties to join hands with a peaceful society.

Also Read: Change Of Heart! Ex-Dacoit Malkhan Singh's Wife To Give Back To Society As Newly Elected Sarpanch

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Maoist 
Maoist Commander 
Chhattisgarh 
Madkam Mudraj 

