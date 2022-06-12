In Quest Of Dignified Life, This Former Maoist Commander Joins Police Force In Chhattisgarh

Madkam Mudraj, a tribal from Chhattisgarh's south region dominated by Maoists, was formerly a Maoist Commander. He chose to quit the Communist Party of India (Maoist) and surrender due to the guilt of raising arms against his brotherhood.

In search of a life of dignity, Mudraj now earns well to support his family and can give his three kids a good education in an English Medium School. He says a peaceful life wouldn't be possible if they continued in the Maoist organisation.

Climbing The Ladder

Mudraj, right after his surrender, got a job in the police department of Chhattisgarh as a special police officer (SPO). With his dedication, he soon became a constable, promoted to an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), and further a sub-inspector (SI).

He continued to rise through the ranks and became an Inspector in the District Reserve Guard (DRG) unit in the Chhattisgarh Police. He is currently deployed in the conflicted district of Sukma, as reported by The New Indian Express.

He was also on security duty when Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel recently visited Konta, Sukma.

Guilt Has Changed To Dignity

Guilt-ridden, Mudraj had decided to quit the CPI (Maoist), even though he received threats for doing so. He now helps society by restoring peace in the area and supporting operations against the Maoist groups.

He was reported saying that he was misguided when he joined the Maoist organisation and that years of living with the ideology have made him full of remorse. He felt guilty for killing people of his brotherhood. He added, "I was distressed and many a time, couldn't sleep. Finally, I arrived at a decision to quit the organisation."

Now bearing arms, not to kill innocents or be violent, but to protect against the ones who he formerly supported, Mudraj is content with the decision that he and his wife, also a former Maoist leader, made for his family.

The people of Sukma were initially terrified of Mudraj due to his affiliation with the Maoists. But the tables have now turned, with the Maoists afraid of him after he surrendered, switching loyalties to join hands with a peaceful society.

Also Read: Change Of Heart! Ex-Dacoit Malkhan Singh's Wife To Give Back To Society As Newly Elected Sarpanch