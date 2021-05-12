Uplifting

Delhi Police Sub Inspector Donates Plasma, Saves Life of Pregnant Woman

A timely donation of plasma by a Delhi police Sub Inspector saved the life of a COVID affected pregnant woman on Tuesday.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   12 May 2021
Writer : Hannah Jacob | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh
Delhi Police Sub Inspector Donates Plasma, Saves Life of Pregnant Woman

Image Credits: New Indian Express

The timely donation of plasma by a Delhi police Sub Inspector saved the life of a COVID affected pregnant woman on Tuesday.

SI Akash, who is posted in Roop Nagar Police Station, received a call from the Jeevan Rakshak team, requesting the urgent need for plasma for a 21-week pregnant woman.

"I immediately accepted the request and went to ILBS Hospital in Vasant Kunj to donate plasma and save two lives — the mother and the unborn child," said Akash to The New Indian Express.

On Tuesday, May 11, India reported 3.48 lakh new COVID-19 cases while 4,205 people died.

Akash said that the woman's husband tried to arrange some donors, but they could not fulfil the basic criteria needed to donate plasma as per medical guidelines.

The 27-year-old woman was 21 weeks pregnant and getting treated at a hospital in the Uttam Nagar area. A post was put out on Twitter asking for O+ blood group plasma for a 21-week pregnant lady. After they saw the tweet, the team of the 'Jeevan Rakshak' initiative of Delhi Police approached the contact number available in the tweet, immediately contacted SI Akash.

The Jeevan Rakshak team has received more than 1000 plasma requests from the public, and more than a hundred police officials have helped out by filling the willingness forms for plasma donations.

