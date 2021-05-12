Jain Temple Becomes First Religious Place To Conduct Vaccination Drive In Mumbai

Experts have suggested that the current surge in COVID-19 can effectively be checked only by the process of mass vaccination—at a rapid rate. In view of the same, a Jain temple in Mumbai has become the first religious place to open its premises to kickstart a vaccination drive.

The Jain temple situated at JB Nagar, Andheri East started its vaccination drive on Tuesday, May 11, reported The Times of India. The centre is equipped with CCTV cameras, refrigerators for vaccine vials, and rooms for doctors.

Jinesh Shah, a local resident who has been actively engaged in the drive, said that the Jain Mandir will be following the protocols laid down by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) and will provide vaccines to people irrespective of their caste, creed, and religion,

Shah said that the initiative was driven by their intention to give back to society. He stated that a few other temples have applied for permission to carry out the programme as well.

The drive at the temple, Tarunbharat Jain Mandir, is conducted by Seven Hills Hospital and is also listed on the CoWin App.

The secretary of the Sangh, Sanjay Vora said, "The temples have been closed for almost a year now. If it has the necessary space and other infrastructure to support the vaccination drive, then why not, since it's for the benefit of society."

"We need more such centres," said Corporator Jagdish Amin who represents the ward.

