PM Modi Launches Indian Space Association For Government, Private Coordination

India,  12 Oct 2021 10:23 AM GMT

OneWeb, backed by Bharti Group, announced that it entered an arrangement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO, to launch its satellite in India from 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the Indian Space Association (ISpA) to promote space technology. During the launch, he said that India would soon have policies on space communication and remote sensing.

ISpA is an industry body of government and private companies that aims to supplement the Centre's commercial space exploration and space-based communication efforts. During the inauguration of the industry body, Modi said that scientists of India have made considerable achievements in these decades. Still, the need of the hour is that there should be no restrictions on Indian talent, whether it is in the public sector or the private sector, he added.

The private companies associated with the industry are Larson & Toubro, OneWeb, Nelco (Tata Group), Bharti Airtel, MapmyIndia, Ananth Technology Ltd Walchandnagar Industries and other members like Godrej, Hughes India, Azista-BST Aerospace Pvt Ltd, BEL, Centum Electronics and Maxar India.

Vision Behind Launch

According to a government release, the organization's sole aim is to engage with stakeholders across the ecosystem to formulate an enabling policy framework. The estimates of the space industry suggest that 95% of the $366 billion earned in the sector was from the space-for-earth economy. This includes goods or services produced in space for use on earth, such as telecommunications and internet infrastructure, earth observation capabilities, and national security satellites.
After SpaceX became the first private agency to fly humans into space, several other countries turned their attention towards achieving the same heights. The company also has the Starlink project -- a constellation of satellites meant to deliver internet connectivity, as does its upstart rival, Blue Origin and its project Kuiper, reported Hindustan Times.
Modi said his vision of a self-reliant India is a strategy to make the country a global manufacturing and innovations powerhouse by enhancing the capabilities of local entrepreneurs and youth.

Also Read: Jharkhand Teacher Gives Classroom A Makeover To Engage, Educate Rural Kids

X
X