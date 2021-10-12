All section
Jharkhand Teacher Gives Classroom A Makeover To Engage, Educate Rural Kids

Education
Jharkhand Teacher Gives Classroom A Makeover To Engage, Educate Rural Kids

Arvind Tiwary redesigned the traditional classrooms—making them look like train compartments and painted the floor to create a giant snake and ladder board game to attract children back to the classrooms in Tangrain village.

A journalist-turned-teacher is adopting unique methods to woo children back to the classrooms in a remote village in Jharkhand's East Singhbumn district. His efforts are yielding results with at least 35 new students enrolling themselves in the Upgraded Middle School in Tangrain village. The dropout rate is zero after the school reopened.

Arvind Tiwary decided to redesign the traditional classrooms—making them look like train compartments and painted the floor to create a giant snake and ladder board game to engage children in the village. Tiwary had joined the school in 2017 and has been proactively applying innovative ways to encourage children to pursue education.

The teacher invested his money in giving three rooms of his five-room single-storey school a makeover to make it look like a passenger train. With the new enrollments, the total number of students from standards 1 to 8 has gone up to 269, according to Tiwary.

Education For All

The school, located near the Jharkhand-Odisha border, is a big hit and is reportedly getting students from neighbouring Jonodih, Khidirsai, and Siling villages since the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

Tiwary stated that the dropout rate in rural areas is high and a majority of the children, belonging to the tribal areas, are hesitant in sharing their concerns with outsiders. So, he took it upon himself to attract them through sports and games.

"I painted a large snake and ladder board on a concrete platform on the school campus, and it was an instant hit with the students," he said, according to The Indian Express.

Training In Various Activities

Appreciating his efforts, the villagers have donated around 12 kathas of land for the institute's development. Besides studies, the students are trained on activities such as gardening, mushroom production, swimming and archery are being provided.

During the lockdown, Tiwary used to go around the village carrying textbooks, notebooks and stationery inculcates reading habits among children and solve problems in subjects like mathematics at their doorstep.

He wanted to help students who could not afford online education to continue their studies.

Also Read: Two Dalit Women Stopped From Playing Garba In Vadodra; No Arrests Yet

Writer : Palak Agrawal
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
