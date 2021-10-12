Two Dalit Women Stopped From Playing Garba In Vadodra; No Arrests Yet

Two women belonging to a Scheduled Caste community were allegedly stopped from playing Garba dance by upper-caste people during the ongoing Navratra celebrations at a village in Gujarat's Vadodra district. Following the incident, which took place on Sunday, October 10, an FIR has been registered against three men and a woman, police said.

Gujarat Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Pradip Parmar has ordered an inquiry after learning about the incident and directed Vadodara district Superintendent of Police and Collector to visit the venue, News18 reported.



The incident took place at Pilol village under the Savli police station in Vadodra when a woman and her niece, both belonging to the Dalit community, went to play Garba at a pandal.

Casteist Slurs Made

"According to the FIR, a woman belonging to the upper caste stopped the two Dalit women from playing Garba and forced them to leave the spot. The accused woman also insulted the duo by uttering casteist slurs," said Deputy SP, SK Vala, quoting the FIR.



After learning about the incident, the husband of the victim woman reached the spot. He was insulted by the accused woman along with one Chhatrasinh Parmar and two other men, who passed derogatory comments and casteist slurs against him and asked him to leave, the officer said.



"An FIR has been registered against the three accused men and a woman under different sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at the Savli police station on October 11. Police force has been deployed in Pilol village to maintain any law and order situation," said Vala, reported News18.



However, the police are yet to arrest any person concerning the case.

