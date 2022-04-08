All section
Caste discrimination
Heres How People Can Now Send Vishu Kaineettam To Dear Ones Via Post From Any Place In India

Image Credits: The Times of India, Pixabay

Uplifting
Here's How People Can Now Send 'Vishu Kaineettam' To Dear Ones Via Post From Any Place In India

Kerala,  8 April 2022 11:39 AM GMT

Vishu Kaineettam is the hansel given to children by elders on the occasion of the Vishu festival in Kerala. However, with families drifting apart as jobs and education take the younger generation away to places, parents and grandparents are left with no one to give or receive kaineettam.

In Kerala, Vishu is a festival that is celebrated with great enthusiasm among the young and old generations. The young ones look forward to the festival more because, as per rituals, the elders gift them coins as 'kaineettam'. However, over the years, with families drifting apart as jobs and education take the younger generation away to places outside India, parents and grandparents are left with no one to give or receive kaineettam.

This problem compounded due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which prevented people from gathering together. Feeling that a solution needs to be arrived at, K Sivaprasad, professor, Department of Ship Technology, Cusat, submitted a request on PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' web page.

Following this, the Indian Postal Department decided to launch a pan-India project that will see Vishukaineettam being sent via e-payment to those in Kerala. This is a first-of-its-kind initiative by the postal department in the state.

"At my place, we have a tradition that sees the kids preparing everything at the temple for Vishu. However, since the pandemic, the tradition got disrupted," Sivaprasad told The New Indian Express.

According to him, Vishu used to be a time when the young and the old mingled. However, since uncertainty remains over physical meetings, gifting kaineettam personally has become an issue, he added.

"This prompted me to submit the suggestion on the web page, which invites suggestions from the public. So, I requested the PM to instruct the Indian postal department to initiate a Vishukkani Money Transfer Scheme. I also wrote a letter to the Minister of India Post Ashwini Vaishnav regarding this matter," he said. He added that the idea was to see that the tradition does not die out.

Hence, this Vishu, those residing outside the state will be able to send kaineettam to their kith and kin in Kerala via Indian Post, said Vijaykumar K V, assistant postmaster general and coordinator of the project.

Bookings To End On Sunday

He said bookings under the project began earlier this week and will end on Sunday.

"So far, we have received over 1,000 bookings and more enquiries are pouring in. Anyone living outside the state can use this scheme to send kaineettam to their near and dear ones in Kerala," he added.

Under the scheme, people can make e-payments for amounts in Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denominations. He said a commission would be charged for the e-payments.

"These notes will be delivered to the addressee inside specially designed envelopes that will also carry a special message. The deliveries will be made on April 13 by the postmen and postwomen personally." But he refused to divulge the envelope's design details, saying it will be a surprise for the receivers. According to him, if the project is deemed a success, it will continue in the coming years.

Also Read: In A First, Weather Stations To Be Set Up At 250 Kerala Schools To Assess Climate Change

Vishu Kaineettam 
India Post 
Vishu festival 
Kerala festival 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

