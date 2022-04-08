In A First, Weather Stations To Be Set Up At 250 Kerala Schools To Assess Climate Change

In a first, nearly 250 higher secondary and vocational higher secondary schools in Kerala will set up weather stations to assess climate change at the micro-level and collate data for higher-level analysis.

The project, envisioned by Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK), will be launched in June, the beginning of the next academic year.



Each school will have 13 pieces of equipment, including a rain gauge, thermometer, wind-wave, monitor and weather databank. In addition, the handbook for geography teachers is getting ready.



Notably, institutions like the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (Kozhikode) and Indian Meteorological Department (Thiruvananthapuram) have agreed to provide technical support to these schools, The New Indian Express reported.

First Weather Station To Be Inaugurated In Kollam

Under Phase I, the first weather station is expected to be inaugurated at Vayala Vasudevan Pillai Memorial Government HSS in Kollam. Reportedly, the weather stations would come up at 18 government schools in Kozhikode district.



"The purpose is to decentralise the analysis of climate change," SSK Kozhikode district coordinator A K Abdul Hakeem said.



"The weather pattern may vary from one ward to the neighbouring ward at the local level. This has to be collated on a daily basis and subjected to serious analysis. This became pertinent in the wake of recurrent floods and landslides in our state," he added.

Hakeem believed this was a first-of-its-kind project at the school level in the country. Geography students will observe the amount of rain received, the pace of wind, atmospheric pressure, etc. every day, and upload the data to School Wiki and SSK websites.



Later, this micro-level data could be used by meteorologists and weather experts across the world to arrive at a precise forecast.

