Veteran Bengali Author Amar Mitra Wins Prestigious O. Henry Award For 45 Year Old Story

Famous Bengali author Amar Mitra has won this year's O.Henry prize for a short story he wrote in 1977. He bagged the award for his short story titled 'Gaonburo'- a Bengali short fiction, which was translated into English (The Old Man Of Kusumpur) earlier.

The translated work was published in an American magazine in 2020. The list of 20 recipients of the award was announced on Monday, April 4.



Born in Kolkata, Mitra is a well-known writer of Bengali literature. He spent some of his childhood in Bengal, where he came across the Adivasi culture and their struggle, which formed the background to his award-winning story.

'The Story Has Some Force In It'

"It's a wonderful moment for me. When I wrote this story, I didn't know this could happen. But I believe the story has some 'force' in it, which is why a Mexican writer younger than me loved this story. An American editor liked it too," Mitra told India Today.

Talking about his award-winning story, the writer said that it is about an old man's journey and his several life problems. The man looked for an Almighty to provide him with a solution for his sufferings but failed to meet him.



"It's a political story which fits into today's world. I believe that is why the selection committee liked it so much", he said.

According to The Times of India, Mitra earlier received the Sahitya Academy Award in 2006 from the Government of India and Bankim Puroshkar, in West Bengal, among many other recognitions for his contribution to Bengali literature.

O. Henry Award

O. Henry Award was started in 1919 to honour the memory of the acclaimed writer, O. Henry. It is the oldest prominent award for short fiction in America. Earlier, many Nobel laureates, including Alice Munro, William Faulkner and others, have received the award.

