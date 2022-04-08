All section
Veteran Bengali Author Amar Mitra Wins Prestigious O. Henry Award For 45 Year Old Story

Image Credits: Pixabay, Twitter/ Amar Mitra 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Veteran Bengali Author Amar Mitra Wins Prestigious O. Henry Award For 45 Year Old Story

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

West Bengal,  8 April 2022 5:42 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Born in Kolkata, Mitra is a well-known writer of Bengali literature. He spent some of his childhood in Bengal, where he came across the Adivasi culture and their struggle, which formed the background to his award-winning story.

Famous Bengali author Amar Mitra has won this year's O.Henry prize for a short story he wrote in 1977. He bagged the award for his short story titled 'Gaonburo'- a Bengali short fiction, which was translated into English (The Old Man Of Kusumpur) earlier.

The translated work was published in an American magazine in 2020. The list of 20 recipients of the award was announced on Monday, April 4.

Born in Kolkata, Mitra is a well-known writer of Bengali literature. He spent some of his childhood in Bengal, where he came across the Adivasi culture and their struggle, which formed the background to his award-winning story.

'The Story Has Some Force In It'

"It's a wonderful moment for me. When I wrote this story, I didn't know this could happen. But I believe the story has some 'force' in it, which is why a Mexican writer younger than me loved this story. An American editor liked it too," Mitra told India Today.

Talking about his award-winning story, the writer said that it is about an old man's journey and his several life problems. The man looked for an Almighty to provide him with a solution for his sufferings but failed to meet him.

"It's a political story which fits into today's world. I believe that is why the selection committee liked it so much", he said.

According to The Times of India, Mitra earlier received the Sahitya Academy Award in 2006 from the Government of India and Bankim Puroshkar, in West Bengal, among many other recognitions for his contribution to Bengali literature.

O. Henry Award

O. Henry Award was started in 1919 to honour the memory of the acclaimed writer, O. Henry. It is the oldest prominent award for short fiction in America. Earlier, many Nobel laureates, including Alice Munro, William Faulkner and others, have received the award.

Also Read: AMU Professor Gets Suspended For Making Derogatory Religious Remarks On Rape

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
