AMU Professor Gets Suspended For Making Derogatory Religious Remarks On Rape

A teacher at the Aligarh Muslim University has been booked for making derogatory remarks during his class. Dr Jitendra Kumar is an Assistant Professor in Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC)'s forensics department made mythical references during his course on Rape, stating that a few deities had indulged in the deplorable act. The incident took place on Tuesday, after which the complaint was filed in the Civil Lines police station, after which the university authorities took the necessary actions.

The complaint was filed by Dr Nishit Sharma, who has connections with the BJP. Dr Kumar is booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) such as 153A (promoting enmity between different groups of religion), 295A (Deliberate and malicious act), 298 (uttering words with deliberate intentions to wound religious feelings) and 505 (statements conducting public mischief).

'Historical Perspective' Of Rape

According to The Times of India, Dr Jitendra Kumar was teaching the students of MBBS 3rd year. The subject in question was Rape and its historical perspectives in India, where he mentioned examples from the mythical era.

Some of the instances included Lord Brahma raping his daughter, Lord Indra impersonating a sage named Rishi Gautam and molesting his wife, and Lord Vishnu raping King Jalandhar's wife. Along with them, he also talked about the Nirbhaya rape case in 2012 and the 1972 Mathura case that shaped the country's laws.

"It came to our knowledge that a Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College assistant professor Dr Jitendra Kumar had made a PowerPoint presentation with objectionable language, hurting religious sentiments. AMU has issued him a show-cause notice," said the Circle officer at Civil Lines named Shwetabh Pandey.

'An Inadvertent Mistake'

Yesterday, Dr Jitendra Kumar was suspended by AMU. A two-member enquiry committee has been created to look into the matter. "An enquiry committee has been made under the recommendation of Professor Rakesh Bhargava, the dean of the medical college. Investigations are in progress, after which a report will be generated with all the findings. Till then, Dr Kumar will be suspended," Professor Shafey Kidwai, AMU's PR in-charge, told The Logical Indian.

Dr Kumar has also written an unconditional apology to the vice-chancellor, Prof Tariq Mansoor. He said, "My intention was not to hurt any religious sentiments. The reference was only to highlight the fact that Rape has been a part of our society for very long, which I consider to be an inadvertent mistake on my part."

