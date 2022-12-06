Conquering Disabilities! Paraplegic Soldiers Win Big At International Wheelchair Games In Portugal

Proving that soldiers of the country will continue to bring triumph to the country regardless of their conditions, the paraplegic patients of Kirkee Military Hospital have brought back home medals and honours from an international sports event. Taking part in the International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports (IWAS) World Games conducted at Portugal's Vila Real de Santo Antonio held from November 23 to 29, the former Indian soldiers performed impeccably and bagged several wins.

Their "never-say-die" attitude paved the way for intensive, protocol-based rehabilitation programmes at the Spinal Cord Injury Centre of Military Hospital Kirkee, along with rigorous training at the Army Paralympic Node (APN), after which they appeared for the games.

Conquering Disabilities, Leaping Forward

Soldiers from the Spinal Cord Injury Centre of the Indian Armed Forces, one of the oldest and largest centres, appeared at the IWAS World Games at Vila Real de Santo Antonio and set records with their wins. Conquering their disabilities, the paraplegic soldiers stood at the forefront, competing with athletes from over 60 countries.

Para-athletic coach at the APN and a part of the contingent to Portugal, Naik Ravinder Panaghal, expressed his delight over the performances showcased by the para-athlete and conveyed that the success is being celebrated widely back home.

Seasoned Winners

An official statement declared the wins and spoke highly of the soldiers who brought laurels to the nations while they were in the armed forces and continue to do so.

Hav Gopal Singh, from the Parachute Regiment Special Forces, struck gold in the Para Javelin event and bronze in Para Shotput. Lance Naik Abhijit Patil from the Artillery Regiment marked his performance by winning a bronze medal in the Para Shotput.

According to a report by the Indian Express, Patil had previously won several national para athletic medals and was able to take this excellence to an international arena. Sep Prakash Pingale finished sixth in Para Shotput in his category.

