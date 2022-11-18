Grit & Talent Is All It Takes! Paraplegic Soldier Bags 3 Medals At National Para Swimming Championship

All section
Image Credits: Pexels (Representational), Twitter/Southern Command Indian Army

India,  18 Nov 2022 10:57 AM GMT

Sepoy Dipak Burman has post-traumatic paraplegia and has undergone two spinal surgeries at the military hospital. During the championship, Burman participated in three different formats and left everyone impressed by bagging a medal in each.

During the 22nd National Para Swimming Championship, paraplegic soldiers from Pune's Military Hospital represented the Spinal Cord Injury Centre and left everyone in awe of their grit and talent.

The soldiers won medals and ranked amongst the top five positions during the event that was held in Guwahati from November 11 to 13.

Triumph With Three Medals

Sepoy Dipak Burman has post-traumatic paraplegia and has undergone two spinal surgeries at the military hospital. During the championship, Burman participated in three different formats and left everyone impressed by bagging a medal in each, Hindustan Times reports.

In the 100-metre Backstroke race, he sped towards the winning line and triumphed with a gold medal. However, in the 50-metre Backstroke format, Burman missed the gold and ended up bagging a silver medal. Burman also displayed his best effort in the 100-metre freestyle event but won the race with a bronze medal to his name.

Besides Sepoy Burman, Sepoy Akhil T, who suffers from a spinal injury, epitomised his grit and ranked fifth in the 50-metre backstroke race.

'Perseverance Pays Off'

Soldiers face the deadliest of situations living at the borders to protect the country and its people. Unfortunately, some meet with an accident and end up with injuries that can significantly impact their career and life. In such cases, the Indian Armed Forces look after these soldiers to ensure their safety and well-health.

Soldiers with spinal cord injuries are treated and nursed back to health at the Spinal Cord Injury Centre in Pune. In a press release, authorities stated, "The Indian Armed Forces looks after its soldiers, both in war and peace. The process is painful and frustrating both for the injured and for the team caring for him. But perseverance pays off, albeit slowly."

The release added that such a splendid performance reveals the strength of character of these paraplegic soldiers. It said, "Life dealt them an unfortunate hand, leading to life-changing spine injuries in the line of duty. But with the help of the dedicated spinal cord injury team at Military Hospital Kirkee and the support of family and friends, they have achieved superhuman feats that even able-bodied individuals would struggle to do."

Also Read: My Story:'My Mother Even Studied Braille To Help Me With Schooling'

