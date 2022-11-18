All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
My Story:My Mother Even Studied Braille To Help Me With Schooling

Image Credits: Atypical Advantage

My Story
From our friends atAtypical Advantage

My Story:'My Mother Even Studied Braille To Help Me With Schooling'

Atypical Advantage

Writer: Atypical Advantage

Atypical Advantage

Atypical Advantage

India's largest inclusive platform for generating livelihood for persons with disabilities. Hire individuals, Book Performers, Shop Art & Store.

See article by Atypical Advantage

West Bengal,  18 Nov 2022 10:01 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-11-18T15:35:27+05:30check update history

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Shibani Ghosh was diagnosed with hearing impairment at a young age. Her parents always received comments on her speech and behaviour. Although, she found her passion in singing and now has turned into a singer.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

I was three months old when I suffered from pneumonia and couldn't sleep all night. When my parents were taking me to the doctor in the morning, they encountered a saint singing. Upon hearing his voice, I stopped crying. It was the first time my parents discovered my love for music. Even before I could speak, I was singing. I think music is the source that bridges the gap between the world and me.

I come from Krishnanagar, a small town in West Bengal, my father Asim is the headmaster of a school and my mother Sujata was an accountant. The credit for who I am today goes to these two strong-headed people, who were once advised to send me to an orphanage by society. People felt a child with blindness was nothing more than a burden.

People asked ridiculous questions to my mother on my appearance, speech and behaviour. But my lion-hearted mother always never shied away from going out. She encouraged me to pursue singing, took me to playgrounds and helped me lead a life like other children. She even studied Braille to help me with schooling.

Alongside my education, I started learning to sing. A dream turned into reality

My singing wish came true when I made my debut as a professional singer by releasing the CD album 'Tagore Vision' in 2013. Releasing my CD to being a singer at the prestigious All India Radio Akashvani Kolkata, Yubabani on Adhunik, and Rabindra sangeet life still feels like a dream.

While I dived myself into my work, I always made sure to participate in singing events which helped me understand the current trends in the industry.

I have performed on Rupasi Bangla, ETV, Channel One, and Orange Bangla, High News. I have also represented my talent for various radio channels like 94.3 radio one, 104 fever FM, 92.7 big FM, and 91.9 friends FM.

I'm a State level champion in Rabindra Sangeet and have worked as a playback studio singer with many Music Directors.

I have received the "Talentino Award" from the Colours Bangla channel and the 'Role Model Award from the West Bengal government for outstanding performance in singing.

I cleared higher secondary education in 2020 and am currently studying BA in Vocal Music (Hons) at Rabindra Bharati University. In future, I want to pursue a master's in music and work as a playback singer.

If you, too, have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Atypical Advantage
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
Shibani Ghosh Singer 
My Story 
Deaf 
Singing 
Competition 

Must Reads

'Serious Medical Negligence': 23 Women In Bihar Undergo Tubectomy Without Anaesthesia, Probe Underway
This Village In Maharashtra Bans Mobile Usage For Children Below 18, Here's How Netizens Are Reacting
Was PM Modi Excluded From A Meeting Of World Leaders At The G20 Summit? No, Viral Claim Is False
Grit & Talent Is All It Takes! Paraplegic Soldier Bags 3 Medals At National Para Swimming Championship
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X