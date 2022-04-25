A Step Towards Sustainability! Palli In Jammu And Kashmir Becomes India's First 'Carbon-Neutral' Panchayat

A small village in Jammu and Kashmir has become India's first 'Carbon-Neutral' Panchayat. Called Palli, the town in the state's Samba district has paved the way for the country to use clean and green energy sources in their daily lives.

PM Narendra Modi was full of praises for the village folk as he inaugurated a 500KW solar power plant. He appreciated the efforts of the people who put all their heart and soul into establishing the project at the cost of ₹ 2.75 crores. It will fulfil several purposes, from providing daily power to ensuring employment opportunities for the village youth.

'Red Letter Day'

For the people of Palli, it is a historic day. A tiny village is spearheading a movement and inspiring a nation to help achieve its carbon neutrality goal, set in COP 26 in Glasgow last year. A villager named Gurdeep Singh told Hindustan Times, "It is a red-letter day for us. With the blessing of Modi Ji, the village has entered into the history of India as the first carbon-neutral solar village. We thank the Prime Minister for choosing this hamlet across the country."

The solar power plant will generate electricity for the village, and it will fulfil the need for 2000 units of the same. Around 1500 solar panels were put in an area measuring 6408 square metres. Under the Central Government's 'Gram Urja Swaraj' Programme, it will provide electricity to 340 houses in the village.

Example Of 'Sabka Prayas'

On his first visit to the state after Article 370 abrogation, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the momentous solar power plant. Speaking at the event, his joy knew no bounds. "People of Palli have helped in this project, and they have also provided food to the people engaged in the project," he was quoted saying by NDTV.

Further, Modi added that Palli's efforts are a striking example of 'Sabka Prayas' (everybody's efforts). Years after Article 370 was repealed, the Central Government is ensuring development in Jammu and Kashmir, including introducing green energy initiatives in the region.

