All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Bihars First Solar Village Is Now A Makeshift Cattle Shed

Image Credits: static.com

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Bihar's 'First Solar Village' Is Now A Makeshift Cattle Shed

Rafia Tasleem

Writer: Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem

Remote Intern

She is pursuing Masters in Mass Communication 2nd Year from Aligarh Muslim University. She has completed her graduation in Political Science honors from AMU.

See article by Rafia Tasleem

Bihar,  21 Dec 2021 2:31 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Once the solar batteries were drained out, there were no repairs or maintenance.Hence, the village got shifted to a thermal power grid where electricity was cheaper ending the village's solar dream.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In August 2014, the Chief Minister of Bihar had inaugurated a 100-Kilowatt solar mini-grid in the Dharnai District in the Jehanabad district of Bihar. The initiative was a benchmark as Dharnai has been without electricity since 1981.

"After nearly 30 years of darkness, the village saw power for the first time, and it was because of solar energy," Ran Vijay Sharma, 72, said.

After the installation of the solar mini-grid, the town was promoted as the state's "first solar village," and attracted tourists, bureaucrats, international visitors to the place. The project was funded by environmental NGO Greenpeace with support from other organizations such as CEED and Basix.

Once the solar batteries were drained out, there were no repairs or maintenance hence the village got shifted to a thermal power grid where electricity was cheaper ending the village's solar dream.

Defunct Project Site

At the now-defunct project site, the villagers told Mongabay-India that when Nitish Kumar came to inaugurate the project, some people protested against it, and asked for asli bijli (real power) instead of nakli bijli (fake electricity) referring to solar energy.

Subsequently, three years after the inauguration, the solar mini-grid started collapsing. "In the first three years, it worked well and people were using it," Ravi Kumar, a shopkeeper from the village, told Mongabay-India while pointing towards the installed infrastructure. "

But after three years the batteries were exhausted and it was never repaired. So now, while the solar rooftops, CCTV cameras, and other infrastructure are intact, the whole system has become a showpiece for us. No one uses solar power anymore here. The glory of Dharnai has ended," reported Moneycontrol.

Dharnai , an off-grid solar project, is not connected with the main power grid once electricity reaches unelectrified villages, the infrastructure and funds used in the installation of such off-grid plants could prove futile.

Also Read: UAE Ends Cinema Censorship, Introduces 21+ Age Ratings For Movies


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Rafia Tasleem
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
Bihar 
solar power 
Electricity 
Cattle Feed 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X