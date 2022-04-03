All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
The Inspiring Story Of Mangal Shah, Who Mothered Over 100 HIV+ Abandoned Children

Image Credit: palawi.org, NDTV

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

The Inspiring Story Of Mangal Shah, Who Mothered Over 100 HIV+ Abandoned Children

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  3 April 2022 5:45 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Mangal Shah and her daughter Dimpal Palawi saw two HIV+ toddlers under a cow shed whose parents had died due to the disease. The lack of orphanages for HIV+ children pushed the mother-daughter duo to start Palawi Foundation.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In India, almost 1,50,000 children under the age of 15 years have HIV/AIDS, and nearly 22,000 infections are added annually. Children account for 7% of all new HIV infections, and more than 90% of HIV infections in children result from maternal-to-child transmission. However, only a handful of people come forward to provide shelter to the infected children. Maharashtra's Mangal Arun Shah or Mangaltai came forward to embrace more than 125 children abandoned because of HIV. Now over 70 years of age, Mangaltai's journey for changing the lives of marginalized and vulnerable women started long back.

How Palawi Foundation Started?

In 2001, Mangaltai and her daughter Dimpal were working to create awareness about HIV/AIDS amongst sex workers in Maharashtra's Pandharpur City. However, they heard that there were two children abandoned in a cowshed. None of the villagers came forward to help the abandoned children since they were HIV positive. The two children were crying mercilessly and had wounds on their bodies, and insects were crawling on them. They immediately rushed the children to the nearby hospital, which declined to admit them because there was no government procedure in hospitals for people living with HIV/AIDS.

Home To Over A Hundred Children

"At this time in 2001, with all my courage, compassion and love, the project Palawi, under Prabha Hira Pratisthan, began its mission to provide shelter and care to such children", the report on their official website mentioned. What started with just two children had become a shelter home for over a hundred by 2020. However, COVID-19 inevitably affected the organization's functioning, which faced several challenges due to the lockdown.

The Logical Indian salutes the spirit of Mangaltai and her daughter Dimple Palawi for breaking the barriers of widespread myths about vulnerable and disadvantaged groups in society and making the country, and the world, a better place.

Also Read: Over 40% Of Odisha's Primary Class Students Score Less Than 20% Marks In Odia, Maths And English

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
Palawi Foundation 
HIV Aids Children 
Abandoned 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X