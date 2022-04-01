Over 40% Of Odisha's Primary Class Students Score Less Than 20% Marks In Odia, Maths And English

In January 2022, the Odisha School Education Programme Authority conducted a baseline assessment for students from Classes 1 to 8 in three phases. The authority evaluated to judge the impact of COVID-induced school closure. The shocking results showed that over 40 per cent of students from the state's upper primary classes scored less than 20 per cent marks in Odia, English and Mathematics. After the schools closed in March 2020, physical classes began on October 25, 2021, from Class 8 onwards. Further, the physical classes began for Classes 6 and 7 began on November 15.

Approximately 90% of Students Appeared For The Exam

A baseline assessment in Odia, Maths and English was conducted for class 8 between November 27 and 29. The students were asked to appear in examinations with 50 marks in each subject, Hindustan Times reported. The questions in the test were based on the curriculum of the previous classes. The OSEPA officials could not give an exact figure for the number of students who appeared; however, about 90 per cent of the students appeared for the exam. Among class 8 students, about 35 per cent of the students scored less than 20 per cent in Odia language, whereas in mathematics, the number went above 40 per cent.

State On The Recovery Path In 2022-23

Binod Bihari Panigrahy, president of the All-Odisha Secondary School Teachers Association, said the baseline assessment is the first such assessment on a government level to gauge the learning loss due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the education minister Samir Ranjan Dash said that in the financial year 2022-23, a learning recovery plan for school students is being drawn up. Several state governments need to focus particularly to bridge the academic gap because of the pandemic. The educational loss also has to be compensated in rural and tribal areas where the school dropout rates have been the most.

