The Legend Of Maharishi Charaka, Whose Ayurvedic Acumen Is Indias Pride Even After Centuries

Image Credit: Current Affairs Today

History
The Legend Of Maharishi Charaka, Whose Ayurvedic Acumen Is India's Pride Even After Centuries

India,  1 April 2022 8:35 AM GMT

While scientists in the contemporary world are still struggling with anatomy, Charaka was an expert in human anatomy, embryology, pharmacology, blood circulation and diseases like diabetes, tuberculosis and cardiovascular diseases in that era.

India is often credited globally for being the originator of Ayurvedic medicine. Ayurveda, the science of life, is a wellness system that originated in India about 5,000 years ago, thus becoming the oldest form of medical practice known to humankind. The ancient Indian medical science is celebrated across the world. However, many across the globe are oblivious to Maharishi Charaka, the founder and father of Ayurveda. Historical records suggest that he lived in the period from 100 BC to not beyond 150- 200 BC. The exact date, however, remains to be unknown till date.

'Charaka Samhita': Treasure Of Medical Expertise

Maharishi Charaka was the principal to the science of Ayurvedic culture, and his work, the 'Charaka Samhita' is a treasure of all his medical expertise. While scientists in the contemporary world are still struggling with anatomy, Charaka was an expert in human anatomy, embryology, pharmacology, blood circulation and diseases like diabetes, tuberculosis and cardiovascular diseases in that era. According to his translations, he believed that health and illness were not predetermined life factors.

Charaka's texts summarise, "Our lifestyle and environment play a major role in our health and wellness. His works preached that one could live a healthy and peaceful life if one lives in harmony with nature. The Ayurvedic system provides preventive measures and solutions to illnesses and ailments". According to Charaka Samhita, anything and everything in the universe is composed of Vata, pitta, and Kapha. They are considered the force of nature in Ayurveda that helps us understand the universe better.

Traditional Medicine In Modern World

Today, Ayurveda is a recognized system of medicine by 16 countries in the world. Moreover, the Indian government is taking significant steps to spread the reach of traditional medicine. The government began the Ministry of AYUSH, which emphasizes incorporating ancient recipes for wellness and care. At the onset of the global health pandemic, the Ministry released a notice recommending people include traditional methods for self-care.

Also Read: CAG's Report Highlights Massive Shortfalls In Bihar's Medical Facilities

