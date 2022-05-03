In Honour Of Martyred IFS Officer, Karnataka Forest Department Restores His Jeep Into Memorial

In a remarkable tribute to martyred Indian Forest Service (IFS) Officer P Srinivas, the Karnataka forest department has restored the jeep that the IFS officer drove into running condition and has turned it into a souvenir.

The jeep has been kept at the office of the Kollegal forest department, which also has a museum consisting of photographs, letters, documents and write-ups of the martyr.

V Yedukondalu, Director, MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary, said, "This is the first such tribute to a martyred forest officer anywhere in India. We thought this was the best way to honour Srinivas, who was a Keerthi Chakra recipient in 1992. His jeep was lying abandoned at the Karnataka range forest office in Palar, bordering Tamil Nadu. We spent Rs 1.1 lakh to repair it and to restore it to running condition. We then put it up as the souvenir," quoted The New Indian Express.

Who Was P Srinivas?

Srinivas was born on September 12, 1954, in Rajahmundry, East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh and joined IFS in 1979. To persuade the forest brigand Veerappan to surrender, he was martyred on November 10, 1991, as per the information on the Karnataka Forest Department website.

He was tortured and beheaded at a hamlet a few kilometres away from Gopinatham, the birthplace of the brigand. The museum and restored vehicle mark the 31 anniversary of the IFS officer's demise.

Accolades

During the time, Srinivas was the deputy conservator of forests, Chamarajanagar and the assistant commander in the Special Task Force formed to capture Veerappan back then. He was asked to join Special Task Force (STF) headed by an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, as he had operated closely on the case and comprehended the terrain well.

For his honesty, dedication and courage, Srinivas was posthumously awarded the second-highest peacetime gallantry award, the Kirti Chakra, on January 26 1992. In honour of the officer, a temple has also been constructed at the place where he was slain by Veerappan.

