Caste discrimination
Humanitarian Gesture! MP Police Gift Motorcycle To Man Delivering Food On Bicycle In Scorching Heat

Image Credit- Pexels (Representational), mppa.gov (Representational)

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Humanitarian Gesture! MP Police Gift Motorcycle To Man Delivering Food On Bicycle In Scorching Heat

Madhya Pradesh,  3 May 2022 11:03 AM GMT

A group of Indore cops contributed money and purchased a brand new Hero HF Deluxe motorcycle for a 22-year-old Jay Halde after seeing him work tirelessly to deliver food parcels at people's houses on his bicycle.

India is witnessing record-breaking temperatures with scorching heatwaves, and the job of daily workers such as food delivery executives hitting the road has become more challenging.

While there seems to be no relief to the delivery agents from the authorities at food delivery applications, in a heartwarming gesture, a few Madhya Pradesh police officials have come together to gift a motorcycle to an agent working for an online food delivery app.

Contributed Money

Some Indore police personnel contributed money and purchased a brand new Hero HF Deluxe motorcycle for a 22-year-old Jay Halde after seeing him work tirelessly to deliver food parcels at people's houses on his bicycle, reported NDTV.

Tehzeeb Qazi, the station in-charge at Vijay Nagar police station on Monday, said he saw Halde drenched in sweat during night patrolling while riding his bicycle fast to deliver food parcels in the state.

"After talking to the man, we came to know that his family is facing financial problems, and he does not have the money to buy a motorcycle," Qazi said.

Delivers More Food Parcels Now

The food delivery agent Halde expressed his gratitude to the police for their humanitarian gesture.

"Earlier, I used to deliver six to eight food parcels on my bicycle, but now I am delivering 15-20 food parcels at night while moving around on the motorbike," Halde said.

The police station incharge and other officials contributed money to make the initial payment of the motorcycle for Halde at an automobile showroom. The cops informed that Halde told the police that he would pay the remaining instalments himself.

