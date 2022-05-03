All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Every Child In India Will Be Free, Safe, And Educated By 2047: Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi

Image Credit- Pixabay (Representational), Facebook/ Kailash Satyarthi

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

'Every Child In India Will Be Free, Safe, And Educated By 2047': Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi

Yukta Baid

Writer: Yukta Baid

Yukta Baid

Yukta Baid

Remote Intern

She is a postgraduate student of Journalism at SIMC Pune, passionate about exploring and reporting different beats with an objective view. Keen interest in, but not limited to, lifestyle and culture. I hold a triple major in English, Psychology, and Journalism. It's always easier to find stories over a cup of coffee.

See article by Yukta Baid

India,  3 May 2022 9:36 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Satyarthi highlighted that India has done 'much better' to curb child labour, under the current government, during an event in Washington. He added that children are going to be the worst sufferers of the pandemic, calling Covid a crisis of civilization.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A child rights and education activist, Kailash Satyarthi has been at the forefront of the fight against child labour and servitude since he left his engineering career in 1980. During his visit to Washington for multiple peace events and meetings, the Nobel Laureate expressed his belief that every last child in India would be free, safe, and educated by 2047.

Freedom To The Fullest

He stated that he wishes India could accomplish this even before India celebrates 100 years of independence, as reported by The Hindu. Satyarthi added that when a girl from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, or even down south, hailing from the lowest and marginalized economic and social strata, is allowed and free to go to school and gets the same opportunities as everyone else, only then India would achieve 'freedom to the fullest'.

Vision For India Of 2047

He was replying to a question about his vision for India for when it celebrates 100 years of independence. Satyarthi, in an interview with PTI, said that the government would need all the support it can get from society and the private sector and that 'social and political will' is crucial in curbing child labour in the country. He added that global child trafficking is still a stigma, and though India has made progress, a lot more is still needed.

India's Fight Against Child Labour

India has done 'much better' in the fight against child labour in recent times as compared to previous years, Satyarthi stated. He praised the law that prohibits any form of child labour up to 14 years of age, and any form of hazardous labour up to 18 years of age, saying that the implementation and enforcement of a law is always a challenge, but at least there is a good law in place, as reported by NDTV.

"A lot of progressive steps have been taken," Satyarthi said in the context of India ratifying the ILO convention on the worst forms of child labour and the minimum age of employment, something which a developed country like the USA hasn't done yet.

He added that children are going to be the worst sufferers of the pandemic, calling Covid a crisis of civilization. "Millions of children will be forced to leave schools," he said, emphasizing the sincerity and urgency required so that kids don't fall into trafficking, child labour, and slavery.

Also Read: Kailash Satyarthi: Celebrating The Nobel Laureate and Saviour Of Childhood

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Yukta Baid
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Kailash Satyarthi 
Education 
Child Labour 
2047 
Child Rights 

Must Reads

Noida Begins Trial For Intelligent Traffic Management System, Aims To Control Roads From Congestion
Beat The Heat: Amid Soaring Temperature, This Autodriver's Rooftop Garden Keeps Passengers Cool
In Honour Of Martyred IFS Officer, Karnataka Forest Department Restores His Jeep Into Memorial
Humanitarian Gesture! MP Police Gift Motorcycle To Man Delivering Food On Bicycle In Scorching Heat
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X