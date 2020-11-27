Bengaluru: Eight Organisations Join Hands To Improve Lives Of Waste Pickers In City

A coalition of various international, as well as, Bengaluru-based social welfare organisations launched a program for providing support to informal waste pickers and their families in Bengaluru.

The program, which is named Saamuhika Shakti, will aim to work towards ensuring a more stable income for them, for the next three years.

Apart from this, it will also focus on improved and safer working conditions, ability to choose other choices of livelihoods, form support systems and to help victims of violence and substance abuse and give them the due recognition of their work for the city's sustenance.

With this program, it is expected that the lives of all these informal waste pickers would be made better.

As per latest data, Bengaluru has more than 22,000 waste pickers in the city. Most of them belong to disadvantaged castes and minority groups, and aren't well educated.

The coalition said that these workers and pickers are an essential part of the waste management cycle in Bengaluru. They also contribute significantly, economically and environmentally, but they have to struggle every day to lead a healthy and dignified life.



The organisations which are part of the programme include BBC Media Action, CARE, Hasiru Dala, LabourNet, Save the Children, Social Alpha, WaterAid and The Nudge Foundation. Sweden based H&M Foundation has also committed to contribute $11 million for the first three years of the project, with the scope for expanding it in the upcoming three years.

Also Read: Amazon India Launches Made In India Toy Store To Support Local Talent