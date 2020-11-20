Amazon India Launches Made In India Toy Store To Support Local Talent

In accordance with the government's vision for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', Amazon has announced the launch of the 'Made in India toy store'. With this launch, sellers from 15 Indian states will showcase over thousands of unique toys across 'toy-categories' like traditional toys, handmade toys and educational toys.

This toy store will provide a boost to Indian brands and manufacturers. It will also enable thousands of manufacturers and sellers to sell locally designed and manufactured toys, inspired by Indian culture, folk tales, as well as toys that encourage scientific thinking and innovation.

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, appreciated Amazon for the step. He shared that Karnataka is known for its rich, diverse and traditional heritage and the traditional Indian toys section showcases toys would also take the consumers down the memory lane.

The handmade toys section will showcase toys and dolls from local artisans of various regions like Channapatna, Thanjavur and Varanasi, and so on. The handmade toys speak of the pride in Indian craftsmanship, and they are unique in design.

The third category showcases innovative and educational toys like a DIY Microscope, 4D Educational AR Game, Science Experiment Kits and more. These exciting products are conceptualized and manufactured by Indian brands like Smartivity, Shumee, Skillmatics, Shifu, Einstein box.

These homegrown Indian brands are delighting millions of kids and parents through their products. Some of them like Skillmatics and Shifu are also exporting made in India toys through Amazon's Global Selling programme.

Manish Tiwary, Vice President of Amazon India, said that the newly launched stores reflect Amazon's commitment to nurture and support local talent. He further added that these sellers would also benefit from accelerated growth due to an increase in demand for their products with the launch of this new store.

