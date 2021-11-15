All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Rewarding Good Deeds! Odisha Woman Hands Over Property Worth Rs 1 Crore To Rickshaw Puller

Image Credit : Kalinga TV

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Rewarding Good Deeds! Odisha Woman Hands Over Property Worth Rs 1 Crore To Rickshaw Puller

Pratibha Sahu

Writer: Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Remote Intern

She has completed Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Makahnalal Chaturvedi recently and is currently pursuing a Masters in Advertising And Public Relations. She loves writing on current issues and love voice-overs. She has done internships in content writing, voice-over artist, SEO analyst, social media management, and as a radio jockey too.

See article by Pratibha Sahu

Odisha,  15 Nov 2021 1:12 PM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Remote Intern

She has completed Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Makahnalal Chaturvedi recently and is currently pursuing a Masters in Advertising And Public Relations. She loves writing on current issues and love voice-overs. She has done internships in content writing, voice-over artist, SEO analyst, social media management, and as a radio jockey too.

See article by Pratibha Sahu

Ever since losing her husband and daughter last year, Budha Samal and his family have been looking after Minati Patnaik

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A 63-year-old widow in Cuttack city of Odisha has made a will bestowing her properties which is worth ₹ 1 crore, including the house where she lives, in the name of a rickshaw-puller who has been loyally serving her family for the last 25 years.

Minati Patnaik resides in Sutahat Christiansahi area of Cuttack in a three-storeyed house. She willed all her belongings, including her gold jewelry, to 53-year-old rickshaw puller Budha Samal who has been serving her family loyally for the past 25 years lives.

"My husband and daughter died in quick succession last year. live alone and waiting for my death. I am all alone and waiting for death. I have always wanted to donate to a poor family and decided to donate everything to Budha and his family who are living in a slum. Budha has done so much for me and my family over the last 25 years and I am really grateful to him. I wanted him to have a shelter of his own," Hindustan Times quoted Patnaik as saying.



Patnaik lost her husband Krushna Kumar Patnaik last year when he developed a tumor that later turned into cancer. However, there was more grief in store for her. Her daughter also passed away six months later due to a heart attack.

After losing her two loved ones, she lost her will to live more and started skipping meals. That is when Budha and his family stepped in to take care of her

She added that for the last 25 years Budha has been serving their family. When her daughter was in school, Budha used to pick and drop her at the school daily. After her husband's and daughter's death, no one from her extended family inquired about her whereabouts, she added.

All's Not Well

However, Patnaik's decision has not gone down well with everyone. Her three sisters have raised objections to it. But Minati has decided to stay firm and stick to her decision. She followed all legal procedures to ensure that her property is properly transferred after her death.

At Patnaik's request, Budha quit his rickshaw pulling two years ago and shifted along with his family to her house a few months back. He and his wife considered Patnaik as their mother and have been taking care of her in every possible way

Also Read : Odisha: Transgender SHG Bags Sanitation Award For Efficient Management Of Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Pratibha Sahu
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Pratibha Sahu
Cuttack 
Rickshaw puller 
Odisha 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X