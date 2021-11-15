Rewarding Good Deeds! Odisha Woman Hands Over Property Worth Rs 1 Crore To Rickshaw Puller

A 63-year-old widow in Cuttack city of Odisha has made a will bestowing her properties which is worth ₹ 1 crore, including the house where she lives, in the name of a rickshaw-puller who has been loyally serving her family for the last 25 years.

Minati Patnaik resides in Sutahat Christiansahi area of Cuttack in a three-storeyed house. She willed all her belongings, including her gold jewelry, to 53-year-old rickshaw puller Budha Samal who has been serving her family loyally for the past 25 years lives.

"My husband and daughter died in quick succession last year. live alone and waiting for my death. I am all alone and waiting for death. I have always wanted to donate to a poor family and decided to donate everything to Budha and his family who are living in a slum. Budha has done so much for me and my family over the last 25 years and I am really grateful to him. I wanted him to have a shelter of his own," Hindustan Times quoted Patnaik as saying.









Patnaik lost her husband Krushna Kumar Patnaik last year when he developed a tumor that later turned into cancer. However, there was more grief in store for her. Her daughter also passed away six months later due to a heart attack.

After losing her two loved ones, she lost her will to live more and started skipping meals. That is when Budha and his family stepped in to take care of her



She added that for the last 25 years Budha has been serving their family. When her daughter was in school, Budha used to pick and drop her at the school daily. After her husband's and daughter's death, no one from her extended family inquired about her whereabouts, she added.

All's Not Well

However, Patnaik's decision has not gone down well with everyone. Her three sisters have raised objections to it. But Minati has decided to stay firm and stick to her decision. She followed all legal procedures to ensure that her property is properly transferred after her death.

At Patnaik's request, Budha quit his rickshaw pulling two years ago and shifted along with his family to her house a few months back. He and his wife considered Patnaik as their mother and have been taking care of her in every possible way

