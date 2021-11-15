All section
Odisha: Transgender SHG Bags Sanitation Award For Efficient Management Of Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant

Image Credits: The New Indian Express (Representative)

Uplifting
Odisha,  15 Nov 2021

The team, known as Bahuchara Mata Transgender SHG, recently received the 'ISC – FICCI Sanitation Award 2021'.

An initiative started by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation for empowering the transgender community has started yielding results. A self-help group consisting of ten transgender persons has bagged the national level sanitation award.

The team, known as Bahuchara Mata Transgender SHG, recently received the 'ISC – FICCI Sanitation Award 2021' for its outstanding work in faecal sludge management.

As per reports, the group has been tasked to operate the treatment plant at Matagajpur in Cuttack which was constructed by Odisha Water Supply and Sewerage Board (OWSSB) last year.

Transgender persons have to struggle to earn a dignified living and due to stereotypical conditions have to resort to begging or donations.

For empowering this self-help group, the local municipal corporation handed over the management of this plant to the group. Also, the civic body trained all the members up to ten months on operations and the process to convert into compost, according to Ashish Mohanty (District Coordinator, Technical Supporting Unit, Faecal Sludge, and Septage Management, Cuttack ).

"Earlier we need to beg for a living but now work assigned to us by the CMC has provided us a livelihood," secretary of the SHG Sital Bastia told The New Indian Express.

