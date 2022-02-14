Kin Of 22-Year-Old Nurse Donate Organs After Declared Brain-Dead

Ganvi TK, a 22-year-old nurse in Nirmala Nursing home in Shivamogga, collapsed at her workplace on February 8 while on her night shift. Soon after, she was rushed to Nanjappa hospital, from where she was referred to PMSSY in Bengaluru. The doctors said that she was put on a ventilator after her surgery. On February 12, she was declared brain-dead. However, she gave a fresh lease of life to a few people in her death when her family opted to donate her organs.

MLA Applauded The Nurse And Family

After Ganvi's mother, sister and uncle expressed the desire to donate her organs; she was shifted to the Institute of Gastroenterology Science and Organ Transplant (IGOT). The Times of India reported that her liver, kidneys, heart valves and cornea were procured for donation. K Sudhakar took to Twitter to applaud the 22-year-old for curing and caring for patients while alive and then gifting them her organs in death.

The organs were retrieved by Jeevasarthakathe, the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation, the nodal agency that facilitates cadaveric organ donations. The mother consented, and her sister and uncle witnessed the decision.

Second Such Tragedy Within A Week

The unfortunate death of the nurse comes days after a similar tragedy happened to 26-year-old Chaitra K.R. from Kolar, who collapsed on the day of her wedding reception on February 6 and was taken to NIMHANS, where she was declared clinically brain dead four days later.

India ranks third after the United States and China in organ transplants, according to the data by the Global Observatory on Donation and Transplantation (GODT) website. Similarly, the organ donation rate has increased to about four times compared to 2012-13.

