All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
With 31.62 Crore Equity Shares, Heres Why Governments Mega-IPO Attracts Eyeballs

Image Credit: liconline.in, Pexels

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

With 31.62 Crore Equity Shares, Here's Why Government's Mega-IPO Attracts Eyeballs

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  14 Feb 2022 11:56 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The initial public offering of Life Insurance Corporation works out to five per cent of the total capital of 632.49 crore shares with the government retaining the remaining 95 per cent.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The government's decision to launch the initial public offering (IPO) of 31.62 equity shares of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) comes when the Indian stock market is experiencing high volatility. Foreign investors are pulling their money out; however, a solid policyholder base of LIC is likely to help it sail during tough times. The 31.62 equity shares comprise 5 per cent of the total of 632.49 crore shares with LIC, and the government would retain the remaining 95 percent stake. The statutory corporation said that the corporation would pay no part of the proceeds from the IPO to key managerial personnel or directors.

Massive Boost In Revenues

After the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the IPO is expected to conclude by March 2022. After the procedure is complete, the government would be entitled to all offer proceeds, post the deduction of offer expenses and relevant taxes. The government is expected to mop up ₹ 50,000 crore to ₹1 lakh crores from the IPO, depending upon the offer price of the shares, The Indian Express reported. Thus, the government would receive a massive boost in revenues and would help bring down its deficit.

Mega Issue With LIC IPO

While the government's decision of opening the IPO for LIC is a step towards its ₹ 78,000 crore disinvestment plan, the biggest challenge facing it is the market's acceptance of the mega issue. Equity markets are under pressure because of the increase in inflation, and central banks worldwide are looking forward to raising interest rates. If central banks of developed countries impose higher interest rates, investors would pull out their money, especially from emerging markets, and place it in US Treasury bonds. In such a scenario, the government might not squeeze out a higher value, and thus, might have to settle for the low prices.

Also Read: Unjust And Unfair: Three-Fourths Of India's Prison Population Hasn't Faced Trials

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
LIC 
IPO 
Government 
Stock market 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X