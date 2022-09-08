All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Library On Trees! Heres How This NGO In Assam Is Reconnecting Students To Their Roots

Image Credits: Facebook

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Library On Trees! Here's How This NGO In Assam Is Reconnecting Students To Their Roots

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Assam,  8 Sep 2022 11:45 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

An open library has been set up near Assam's Jorhat district to have students going back to reading books and depending less on technology. 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Many students from today's generation have replaced books with virtual screens. Information is easily available within a click, and seeking the same has become a highly mechanised process.

In such a space and time, a Non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Assam has opened a public library under the trees outside the campus premise of Mariani Girls High School. In an attempt to reinstill the student's interest in books and reconnect them to their environment, the women-led NGO have adopted this unique initiative.

Rooting For A Well-Read Generation

The "garden library" outside the girls' school in Jorhat is an attempt by the NGO JCI Femina to bridge the disinterest children show in terms of books. Having replaced the knowledge and information that can be derived from books, students are now glued to their screens which provide information without having to spend hours searching for it. As a result, it has become a monotonous process that does not pose a challenge or exercise for the mind.

The library was set right around the Girls High School in Mariani in an attempt to tackle this concern and increase students' exposure to books. The NGO took permission from the school, hired a local carpenter and used locally available materials to build the makeshift library. JCI Femina's secretary Shivani Agarwal said that an amount of barely ₹15,000 has gone into installing the library.

Most of the materials that went into its construction were sourced from what was available, such as household junk items and containers.

A report by the Sentinel Assam mentions that the library was set up just a few days before teacher's day and now houses over 600 books, including comics, novels, autobiographies and other genres in Assamese, Hindi and English languages.

It continues to grow further with the support extended by several localities, who have donated books to the tree library. The initiative has been appreciated and supported by the school administration, who are now planning to allot a teacher for the library.

Also Read: Power of Unity! Mysuru Man Rebuilds Library With People's Donations

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Garden library 
NGO 
Assam 
Empowering girls 

Must Reads

Can Court Proceedings Be Recorded On Phone? No Big Deal, Says SC Judge Justice DY Chandrachud
Library On Trees! Here's How This NGO In Assam Is Reconnecting Students To Their Roots
Upskilling Youngsters! Know How This Foundation Is Transforming Lives Of Underprivileged People In India
Bangladesh Govt To Offer Scholarships To 200 Descendants Of Indian Soldiers Martyred In 1971 War
Similar Posts
Know About This Granddaughters Moving Story Behind Receiving Education At Worlds Best University 
Uplifting

Know About This Granddaughter's Moving Story Behind Receiving Education At World's Best University 

Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Building Network Of Entrepreneurs! Know How This Startup Is Empowering Indias Rural Community Through Online Commerce
Uplifting

Building Network Of Entrepreneurs! Know How This Startup Is Empowering India's Rural Community...

Ronit Kumar Singh
Known As Khaaki Waale Guruji, This Cop From Ayodhya Is A Teacher For Many Underprivileged Children
Uplifting

Known As 'Khaaki Waale Guruji', This Cop From Ayodhya Is A Teacher For Many Underprivileged

The Logical Indian Crew
Harmony On Display! Hindus & Muslims Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi Together In Karnatakas Mandya
Uplifting

Harmony On Display! Hindus & Muslims Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi Together In Karnataka's Mandya

The Logical Indian Crew
Commendable! Indian Air Force Rescues Israeli National From High-Altitude Of Over 16,000 Feet In Ladakh
Uplifting

Commendable! Indian Air Force Rescues Israeli National From High-Altitude Of Over 16,000 Feet In...

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X