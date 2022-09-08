Library On Trees! Here's How This NGO In Assam Is Reconnecting Students To Their Roots

Many students from today's generation have replaced books with virtual screens. Information is easily available within a click, and seeking the same has become a highly mechanised process.

In such a space and time, a Non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Assam has opened a public library under the trees outside the campus premise of Mariani Girls High School. In an attempt to reinstill the student's interest in books and reconnect them to their environment, the women-led NGO have adopted this unique initiative.

Rooting For A Well-Read Generation

The "garden library" outside the girls' school in Jorhat is an attempt by the NGO JCI Femina to bridge the disinterest children show in terms of books. Having replaced the knowledge and information that can be derived from books, students are now glued to their screens which provide information without having to spend hours searching for it. As a result, it has become a monotonous process that does not pose a challenge or exercise for the mind.

The library was set right around the Girls High School in Mariani in an attempt to tackle this concern and increase students' exposure to books. The NGO took permission from the school, hired a local carpenter and used locally available materials to build the makeshift library. JCI Femina's secretary Shivani Agarwal said that an amount of barely ₹15,000 has gone into installing the library.

Most of the materials that went into its construction were sourced from what was available, such as household junk items and containers.

A report by the Sentinel Assam mentions that the library was set up just a few days before teacher's day and now houses over 600 books, including comics, novels, autobiographies and other genres in Assamese, Hindi and English languages.

It continues to grow further with the support extended by several localities, who have donated books to the tree library. The initiative has been appreciated and supported by the school administration, who are now planning to allot a teacher for the library.

