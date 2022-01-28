Power of Unity! Mysuru Man Rebuilds Library With People's Donations

All section
Power of Unity! Mysuru Man Rebuilds Library With Peoples Donations

Image Credits: Twitter/Charan Aivarnad, The New Indian Express 

Karnataka,  28 Jan 2022 11:50 AM GMT

The 62-year-old man named Syed Issaq's library consisted of over 11,000 books that was burnt down in April 2021 by a bunch of miscreants, creating a tidal wave of support for him online

Certain moments in life makes one believe that humanity is alive. When all hope is lost, such instances bring immense joy to our lives. An example of this is a story from Mysuru about a man named Syed Issaq. Famously known as the 'library man' in the city, he rebuilt his library ablaze by miscreants in April 2021.

Syed Issaq's humble new library opened on Wednesday, January 26, on Republic Day. The lowkey inauguration ceremony was attended by many students invited by the daily wage labourer from a nearby government school. There, the children took a pledge to visit the library frequently, read the books and expand their knowledge in the best way possible.

Thriving Centre For Education And Learning

After Syed Issaq's labour of love was burnt down, an online fundraiser was set up by Fathaheen Misbah that went viral in no time. The New Indian Express reported that the fundraiser received close to ₹29 lakh in just three to four days. However, the state government took the matter into their own hands and refunded the money to the donors, stating that they would rebuild the library.

The reconstruction's wait became excruciating when the city authorities did not start any work, which frustrated Syed Issaq. Very soon, he began to rebuild the library on his own. Local MLA Zameer Ahmed, Mysuru and Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and the district in-charge ST Somashekhar donated ₹4 lakh, collaborating with many others. Within 45 days, the new library was built and ready for people to visit.

According to The News Minute, Syed Issaq opened a library in January 2011. The collection consisted of several books in Kannada, Urdu, English and Tamil and 3000 copies of the Bhagwad Gita. A few miscreants had been troubling him and burnt the library down in the wee hours of April 9, 2021.

"I didn't read in my childhood, and I wanted people to read. I wanted Kannada to grow and prosper. I want to set up a library in the same place, and I don't want to consider this the end. The library may have burnt down, but my will to set it up again remains," he told the news publication.

Also Read: Karnataka: Muslim Man's Public Library With 3,000 Bhagavad Gita Copies Set Ablaze By Miscreants

Writer : Akanksha Saxena
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Mysuru 
Library 

