Accessible Eye-Care! NGO Runs Campaign For Underprivileged Kids With Sight Issues In Delhi

Eyesight issues in India have become common with increased screen time, poor diet plans, diseases like diabetes and several other reasons. Research conducted by the Vision Loss Expert Group and the International Agency for Prevention of Blindness, which took over six years to complete, reveals that there are 507 million cases of near vision loss in the world, out of which 137.6 million are in India.

Common Eyesight Issues Among Children

The loss of vision can be seen in people above 50 years (increased life expectancy) and children between the ages of 8-14 years. Many experts claim that Amblyopia (Lazy Eye) is the most common reason for eyesight issues among children, as their neural connections between the eye and brain are not developed properly during the early stages of childhood.

Some ophthalmologists suggest that the most common eyesight issue among children is Myopia, also called nearsightedness. According to a Boston Children's Hospital report, nearly 20 per cent of children have nearsightedness, lazy eye, and refractive errors. The eye-check-up facility is widely available in India, but it becomes challenging for underprivileged children to afford the same.

To tackle the roadblock and make eye-care facilities accessible to underprivileged children across India, the India Vision Institute (IVI) has taken the initiative. The NGO has started a campaign in Delhi under which many disadvantaged school girls with eyesight issues benefit.

Free Services For Underprivileged

The purpose-driven and socially responsible NGO is screening children for vision, and those found with refractive errors are being provided corrective glass free of cost. Those children found with other critical eyesight issues are being referred for treatment at a hospital, reported Outlook.

The CEO of IVI, Vinod Daniel, while commenting on the campaign being conducted in Delhi, said, "I am delighted that several underprivileged girls in Delhi will now be able to see better and complete their education thanks to this campaign to commemorate World Sight Day (WSD) month."

At a recent event in the Trilokpuri area of Mayur Vihar, the NGO also distributed free eyeglasses for those detected with refractive errors. Similarly, IVI has conducted several campaigns (educational, healthcare, and training sessions) across India to make people see better.

Also Read: From Borrowing Rs 500 To Owning Large Scale Business, This Women From UP Sets An Example For Many