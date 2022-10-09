All section
Caste discrimination
From Borrowing Rs 500 To Owning Large Scale Business, This Women From UP Sets An Example For Many

Image Credit: LinkedIn/ Deepa Vijayaraghavan, Shree Krishna Pickles 

Uplifting
Uttar Pradesh,  9 Oct 2022 9:50 AM GMT

Krishna Yadav has set an example for all women in the country through her hard work and dedication. From selling pickles on the roadside to running four large companies with a turnover of about Rs 4 crore, every bit of her journey inspires all.

The story of Krishna Yadav, who comes from the district of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, has inspired many women across India and has set an example for all enthusiastic women entrepreneurs. While growing up, she faced several challenges along the lines of health and finance, but she became stronger.

In her hometown, her family faced acute financial constraints, and her husband lost his job. Following this, his health deteriorated, and the burden of responsibilities came onto her shoulder. She moved to Delhi with her husband in the hope of exploring new opportunities that would lead their life to a new beginning.

According to a LinkedIn post, she did considerable research to get relevant work, but she failed. She continued for some years but never got a job. At this point, many would've left their hope and returned to their home, but that wasn't the scenario in Krishna's journey.

Woman Entrepreneur Who Defeated Odds

She decided to pursue farming and continued the same for some years. But her vision of life was immense, which never made her settle for less. She borrowed Rs 500 from a relative in Delhi and went for three months of training in food processing.

Yadav invested Rs 3,000 and prepared two types of pickles, of which she made a profit of Rs 5,250. Although the profit wasn't big, it was an excellent achievement for Krishna then. After seeing an adequate response, she full-fledged started making pickles, which her husband used to sell on the streets. She started receiving good customer feedback, which encouraged her to level up.

She continued the work for several years, and her profit kept increasing. Today, she owns four companies under the banner of 'Shri Krishna Pickles.' Notably, the turnover of her companies is more than Rs 4 crore. She has also received several awards and recognitions for her effortless work, including an award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Krishna Yadav 
Shree Krishna Pickles 
Uttar Pradesh 

