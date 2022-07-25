Nikita Karande, a 16-year-old girl, loves art, being outdoors, and spending time with her loved ones. She has been an art student for the past eight years learning many different mediums of painting and drawing.

After being an artist for several years and gaining a real passion for it, she wanted to share her hobby with others.



With this inspiration, she started 'The Arts of Healing', a non-profit organisation in the US with the sole purpose of helping people in various ways using art as a medium. Nikita wants to spread this knowledge to as many people as possible, especially those who do not have the privilege to access such education. She believes art can be used as an outlet to address social and emotional challenges.



"My mission is to empower people of any background with the knowledge of visual arts and use that medium to cope with various social and emotional challenges," Nikita shared with The Logical Indian.



"I intend to donate art supplies to underprivileged individuals and institutions that support similar initiatives and spread art education and learning to those who don't have access to it. All of these aspirations gave me the perfect opportunity to start my own non-profit, The Arts of Healing Inc," she added.

'Donating Art Supplies To Lower-Income Groups'

By funding art sessions for private events or birthday parties, the NGO generates money that goes towards donating art supplies to lower-income schools and charities. This way, it spreads the joy and learning of art to kids and adults who don't have proper access to this outlet.



"I strongly believe that more people should get to experience the satisfaction that comes with drawing and painting, and for this reason, we want to spread joy in communities that are struggling," Nikita said.

Creating Balance Between Studies And NGO

Being the founder of an NGO at her age can be quite stressful also, she believes. Tackling her school work and trying to maintain good grades while also acting as a leader to her volunteers and partners is complicated to multitask. However, she knows her work will positively affect many people, so working extra is all worth the occasional stress.



"I am also extremely thankful to my family and friends for being so supportive of me and helping me every step of the way," she said.



Talking about the challenges, the teenager said, "One of the major challenges with this journey is generating funding for these programs. Along with all the materials for projects and workshops, money tends to run short. Yet, this is an issue that many non-profit organisations face, so we will continue to advertise fundraising events and donations to meet our needs."



Nikita pointed out that the most challenging aspect of running an NGO and being a student is creating a balance. Both of these things are, however, very significant to her and finding a balance between the two requires heavy planning.



"My entire day, week, and month runs on calendars, alarms, and schedules. Without having timings arranged and written to-do lists, I would not be able to tackle an NGO and school effectively simultaneously," she said.



For those who don't prefer coping with their social and emotional challenges head first, Nikita said these art alternative outlets provide a distraction rather than a direct confrontation. In addition, art promotes calmness and a positive imagination release in people's minds which eliminates negative energy from the forefront of brains. Some studies show that art releases a neurotransmitter called dopamine, which gives happiness and pleasure.

Spreading Further Healing In Future

In the future, the NGO plans to continue growing its volunteer base and providing art education to the underprivileged. It also plans on fundraising further through various art events, as well as starting a GoFundMe page to accept monetary donations.



In addition, it plans on visiting facilities such as children's hospitals and senior centres to further spread the healing that painting offers to a broader audience in need of it.



"By supporting our cause, visual art will become more than just a simple hobby, but a way to connect with people," Nikita said.

