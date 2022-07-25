All section
Caste discrimination
My Story: People Would Often Ask Dad To Marry Me Off, But He Would Say He Has Raised His Daughter To Become Scientist

Image Credits: Dipika Chandra

My Story

My Story: 'People Would Often Ask Dad To Marry Me Off, But He Would Say He Has Raised His Daughter To Become Scientist'

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir  (Digital Journalist) 

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  25 July 2022 9:45 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Dipika Chandra was born and brought up in Delhi to humble parents. Despite financial issues, her parents spent little savings to ensure that she got a good education. Being a single girl child and losing both her parents never deterred her from pursuing her dreams of becoming a scientist.

My family had too many financial issues while I was growing up. My mom worked as a stenographer/typist, and my dad was a private maths tutor. We often had to sell stuff from our house to pay my school fees. Even paying nominal university fees of ₹ 10000 was too much for us back then.

Despite financial constraints, my parents always believed education was the only way to overcome these difficulties. They spent their little savings to ensure that I got a good education and often sold their personal belongings to pay my school/college fees. Dad insisted on keeping in private school despite our problems. Sometimes, we had to skip the meal to meet our needs.

'Lost Both My Parents'

My mom suffered a heart attack in 2012 and suddenly passed away. At the same time, dad suffered from anaemia and poor vision. During this period, I was pursuing graduation and started taking private tuition to keep up with the finances. Once my father sold the refrigerator and TV to pay a meagre fee of ₹ 6000 INR. People would often ask him to marry me off, but he would often say that I have raised my daughter to become a scientist. Unfortunately, dad also passed away in 2019 after a sudden heart attack.

I mostly relied on tuition fees from my students after my parents' death. The government also supported me with Indira Gandhi Single Girl Child Fellowship, where I received ₹ 3000 per month to study science.

'Got 100% Scholarship From University Of Alabama'

After clearing entrance exams for US, I bagged an offer from the University of Alabama in Huntsville and got 100% scholarship (nearly 1 crore) to study Astrophysics, where the fellowship not only covers tuition but also pays a monthly salary of $2000.

After my parents passed away, everyone pressured me to get married, but I always remembered my dad's word that you must be independent and create your own destiny. Thanks to their sacrifice, I got to live my dreams of becoming a scientist.

I want to suggest that girls, particularly single ones, become financially independent and pursue your passion irrespective of what people say behind your back. My dad was criticised because he spent all his earnings on my education, but today I realised that he did the right thing.

If you, too, have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Dipika Chandra 
Financial Constraints 
Scientist 
My Story 

