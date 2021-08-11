Setting The Bar High: This Dehradun NGO Recycles 6,772 MT Of Plastic Waste In 3 Years

Abiding by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to eradicate single-use plastic by next year, an NGO in Dehradun has successfully recycled 6,772 million tonnes of plastic waste in the last three years.

"Due to the urbanisation and tourist activities over the years, the plastic waste tends to become more problematic in an ecologically sensitive state. Hence, the focus is on reducing the future plastic waste estimates," Director of non-profit NGO Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA) Ashish Jain said, as reported by The New Indian Express.



Among the entire state, Dehradun generates the highest amount of 327.9 tonnes of plastic waste per day. Given the current rate, it is set to increase to 584.051 tonnes per day in the coming years, the NGO said.

Established in 2001, the IPCA functions with support from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. It assists corporates, industries, educational institutes, and residential colonies in managing solid waste and sensitising on the environmental impacts of waste disposal and recycling activities.

Inclusive Model For Plastic Waste Management



"Since 2018, we have managed to collect, segregate and recycle 6,772 MT of plastic waste by adopting an inclusive model for plastic waste management in Dehradun. In the last one year, we recorded a growth of 50 per cent by recycling 3,555 million tonnes of plastic waste," Jain said, as quoted by The New Indian Express.

He said that this inclusive model recognises that the waste industry is highly haphazard. It also believes that the engagement of all stakeholders is necessary to bring a transformative change.

IPCA engages with urban local bodies in Dehradun, besides upgrading source segregation by educating and capacity building of waste workers. These workers can now tell the difference between various types of plastic and boost the efficiency of recycling.



The IPCA has been indulged in plastic waste management across 30 states and Union Territories for the last 20 years.

