Necessity Is The Mother Of Innovation: Telangana Man Remodels Bike To Run On Electric Batteries

Kurapati Vidya Sagar — an electronic shop owner — has devised a unique solution to run his bike without petrol by replacing the internal combustion engine of the bike with an electric motor. This comes as a helpful development at a time when fuel prices have been skyrocketing. Hailing from a BPL family, Vidya Sagar earlier used to spend ₹ 200 per day on fuel.

Reportedly, Vidya Sagar's home in Jangaon is seven to eight km away from his shop. This forced him to travel by bike every day. Meanwhile, the pandemic affected his income and nearly pushed his family into poverty. Soon, the shop owner realised his inability to bear the fuel expenses, given that his family was struggling to meet the basic needs. This triggered the innovator in Vidya Sagar and nudged him to find ways to solve this problem.

Process Of Remodelling

In a zeal, Vidya Sagar measured the size of the regular battery in his bike, illustrated it with components, and started working on replacing the engine with a battery. After this, Vidya Sagar did not take much time to develop a compatible battery and remodel his bike into a rechargeable two-wheeler.

As reported by The New Indian Express, Vidya Sagar said he had completed his Intermediate education many years ago. "After purchasing a motor worth ₹7,500 online, I replaced the petrol engine with it and connected it to four 30 Ah-capacity batteries," he said. He further noted how he kept the converter in place of the petrol tank with the help of a friend.

Features Of The Remodelled Bike

Now, the remodelled bike can travel at a maximum speed of 50 km per hour and cover nearly 70 km on a single charge and. He need only ₹ 10 per unit of electricity to get the battery charged. Not just this. The batteries, too, can be charged using solar power.

Another exciting feature about the battery is that not only does it take only five hours for charging, but it can also get charged automatically while the vehicle is on the go.

When asked about the primary reason behind considering alternatives, the shop owner said that he wanted to start door-to-door service after the pandemic outbreak since a lesser number of customers visited the shop during the time.

