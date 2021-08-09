IIT Jodhpur Develops Low-Cost Water Purification Units For Schools To Address Rising Water Demand

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, water consumption in rural and urban areas has increased significantly. To address the increased demand, researchers at IIT Jodhpur have developed a low-cost water purification and treatment unit for schools in rural Rajasthan.

Membrane-assisted sorption-based Ultrafiltration (UF) technology drives these water purification units. Ultrafiltration (UF) is a membrane-based separation technique that is used to separate particles from a solution. This technique ensures purification and treatment for the efficient reuse of water.

Increase In Rural Water Demand

With the increase in water consumption, wastewater generation has also risen. This increase is fueled by the need for cleaning—washing hands, clothes, and cleaning public places.

"Water requirement is increasing; hence wastewater generation is also increasing in both rural and urban areas. There is a need for a smart graded water supply grid, water budgeting, and water auditing," said Pradip K Tewari, Head, Department of Chemical Engineering, reported The Tribune.



He further added that using its expertise, IIT Jodhpur was looking into efficiently address the requirement of water, both in quality and quantity. "It includes water resource management, water conservation, water purification, wastewater treatment, recycling, and reuse," he added, according to the publication.

Cost Effective System



One of the benefits of using these purifications units is their cost aversion. There is no manpower cost required to operate the purification. The end-user can operate the treatment unit to purify the grey water for its reuse for non-portable requirements.



The local staff can be trained in the installment, operation, and maintenance of these units. It makes them self-sufficient in operating these purification units while also fostering the spirit of community management in rural areas.



The purification units have been installed in five schools of rural Rajasthan in the Jodhpur, Sirohi and Jhunjhunu districts, media reports said. IIT Jodhpur has planned to install such plants in 25 schools in rural parts of the state.

