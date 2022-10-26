All section
Netizens Get Emotional As Elderly Woman Donates Kidney To Husband After He Undergoes 98 Dialysis Sessions

Image Credit: Twitter/4eo

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Netizens Get Emotional As Elderly Woman Donates Kidney To Husband After He Undergoes 98 Dialysis Sessions

Snehadri Sarkar

India,  26 Oct 2022 6:00 AM GMT

Shared on Twitter by a user called Leo, this is a true story featuring his parents. In the post, he revealed that his father had to undergo 98 dialysis sessions and his mother had to wait nearly 6 hours with him for three days weekly.

People say love comes in different sizes, forms and ways, and some of those stories really change our views on how we look at life. Along those lines, here is a heartwarming story that is a glowing example of the bond between two people. A real-life story of this couple's love for each other and how they truly go above and beyond for one another.

Shared on the microblogging platform Twitter by a user called Leo, this is a true story featuring his parents. In the post, the Twitter user revealed that his father had to undergo 98 dialysis sessions and his mother had to wait nearly 6 hours with him for three days weekly.

Glowing Example Of Bond

The son also revealed that his mother donated her own kidney to save his father, and now, both of them are "out of this misery".

"Dad had to undergo 98 dialysis sessions and mom waited for 5-6 hours with him 3 days a week in here. Then she donated her kidney to save him and now they are both out of this misery. I dont know of a better love story," the Twitter post from Leo reads.

Internet Get Emotional

This above-mentioned post also includes a heartwarming photograph of the couple smiling brightly toward the camera. Leo's tweet has so far received more than 1,300 likes and has left the Twitterati massively emotional.

Reacting to this post, numerous Twitter users said how it made their day; others responded with good wishes and messages of a speedy recovery for the couple.

Also Read: Wrestler Aman Sehrawat Scripts History, Wins India's First-Ever Gold Medal At U23 World Wrestling Championship

